The Indigo Road Hospitality Group Partners with Purely Meat Co. on New Steak Delivery Program for Oak Steakhouse

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Indigo Road Hospitality Group has partnered with Purely Meat Co. on a new steak delivery service for Oak Steakhouse designed to generate additional revenue streams during the COVID-19 pandemic for the hospitality group’s strategic business partners while delivering high-quality beef to the growing number of home cooks in the U.S.

“We’re always looking for new and creative ways to serve our customers, wherever they may be,” said Steve Palmer, founder of The Indigo Road and a three-time James Beard Award semi-finalist. “We’ve discovered new revenue streams for our restaurants and strategic business partners amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve succeeded time and time again by delivering the same quality of food and drink we’ve always served, and meeting the needs of our customers during a difficult time. This new steak delivery service for Oak Steakhouse is simply another way for our customers to dine with us.”

Purely Meat, which supplies Oak Steakhouse’s beef, including Certified Angus Beef (CAB) steaks, approached The Indigo Road about the steak delivery service concept in late 2020. Both companies after their initial discussion agreed to further their long-standing business relationship by combing their efforts to develop an online ordering system where home cooks (more than 50 percent of Americans plan on continuing to cook more often at home after the pandemic is over) could order CAB Prime steaks in just a few clicks.

“Our customers oftentimes inquire about the quality of our beef and where we purchase our steaks from,” Palmer said. “Now, with Oak Steakhouse’s new steak delivery service, our customers can order from the same supplier we purchase our CAB Prime steaks from. When customers purchase CAB Prime steaks from Oak Steakhouse, they’re supporting not only Oak Steakhouse and its employees but also Purely Meat and its employees, and local agriculture.”

The family ranchers behind the CAB brand raise superior quality beef cattle, and have since 1978. Unlike other ranchers, their top-quality beef must meet 10 science-based specifications for marbling, size, and uniformity, making it more selective than USDA Choice and Prime. Oak Steakhouses only purchase CAB Prime steaks from their supplier.

Purely Meat packages and ships the orders in branded Oak Steakhouse boxes. Customers can order filet, ribeye, strip and chop dry age steak, and other beef assortments from Oak Steakhouse’s online platform. There’s no minimum purchase required. Delivery times vary from location to location.

“This is the first time we’ve partnered with a steakhouse brand for a steak delivery service,” said Joseph Okrzesik, COO of Purely Meat. “The Indigo Road’s Oak Steakhouse brand is one of the most well-known and highly acclaimed steakhouse brands in the southeast. It was an easy decision to partner with one of the top hospitality companies in the nation on this fresh approach to food delivery services.”