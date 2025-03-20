The James Beard Foundation Announces 2025 Chef Action Summit Speakers and Programming

Hundreds of chefs from around the country will meet in Asheville, N.C., for three days of advocacy and community-building training in support of driving towards a better food system.

NEW YORK — The James Beard Foundation announces the speakers and programming for its biennial Chef Action Summit. The inspiring conference—now in its third iteration—will take place in Asheville, N.C., from April 6-8, 2025. Over the course of three days, some of the nation’s best chefs, advocates, and industry leaders will gather to learn how to use their voices, skills, and platforms to create lasting change in their kitchens and beyond.

The Chef Action Summit is a transformative event that equips chefs, restaurateurs, food system and industry leaders with the knowledge and tools to navigate the evolving political and economic landscape. Through this initiative, the Foundation harnesses the collective power of chefs and food leaders to drive impact towards a more equitable, sustainable and thriving food future for all.



“From escalating climate challenges to food insecurity and mounting economic and workforce pressures facing independent restaurants, our industry and food system are at a critical inflection. The Chef Action Summit represents our belief that chefs—with their creativity, tenacity and community leadership—can be a powerful collective beyond their individual restaurants,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. “Channeling our guiding principle of Good Food for Good, this gathering will equip culinary leaders with essential advocacy and policy skills to drive meaningful change both for the health of the industry itself as well as the broader food system. Thank you to our partners at Explore Asheville for making this work possible and believing in the power of the chef community.“

The program features a series of keynotes, panels, and workshops covering critical topics such as the economic impact of climate change on the food industry, sustainable restaurant practices, tariffs, and innovative business models—some of the top issues impacting independent restaurants as recently reported by the Foundation’s 2025 Independent Restaurant Industry Report. Attendees will hear from speakers across the culinary, policy, and advocacy sectors about urgent legislative and operational priorities including how to access state resources, support immigrant workers, and prepare for financial challenges in times of crisis.

Highlights of speakers include:

Katie Button , Executive Chef and CEO, Katie Button Restaurant Group

, Associate Professor, Director of Sustainability Minor Program, George Washington University Emma Jagoz, Founder, Moon Valley Farm

Close to 300 attendees, including alumni from the Foundation’s flagship Chef Bootcamp for Policy and Change and wider impact programs, James Beard Award- winning and -nominated talent, and industry leaders from across the nation will participate in advocacy and community-building focused sessions, including opportunities to develop strategies for engaging with policymakers and taking action at the state and local levels. The curated sessions will also explore ways to foster a supportive workplace culture, redefine leadership in the restaurant industry, and build resilience against economic and environmental disruptions. The Summit will conclude with hands-on group work where attendees will translate their insights into actionable solutions and develop blueprints for local and state-based action to drive policy change. The full list of speakers and programming can be found here.

Asheville, celebrated for its rich culinary culture and independent restaurant scene, is home to over 20 James Beard Award-winning and -nominated chefs and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s global climate database. The city’s unique blend of culinary excellence and climate expertise makes it the ideal host for the summit.

Admission to the Chef Action Summit is free.and Attendees are required to register individually online. Programming will begin on Sunday, April 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Asheville Downtown (31 Woodfin Street, Asheville, NC 28801).



To learn more about the 2025 Chef Action Summit or obtain more details about the finalized programming and speakers of the event, visit https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/2025-chef-action-summit.

Program sponsors include Bruichladdich Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Chef Works Inc, Distinguished Vineyards, Lavazza North America, Niman Ranch, Patrón Tequila, and YETI. The James Beard Foundation’s programs are also supported by American Airlines, the official airline of the James Beard Foundation; Capital One, the official credit card and banking partner of the James Beard Foundation; Sodexo, the official campus dining partner of the James Beard Foundation; and Windstar Cruises, the official cruise line of the James Beard Foundation.

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation (JBF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence. Our guiding principle, Good Food for Good®, informs our vision of a vibrant, equitable, and sustainable independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community, and economy and drives towards a better food system. For nearly 40 years, JBF has been instrumental in recognizing, amplifying, educating, and training the individuals who shape American food culture. Today, our mission comes to life through the prestigious James Beard Awards, industry and community-focused programming, advocacy and policy initiatives, and exciting culinary events and partnerships around the country—including at our new Platform by JBF® event space in New York City. Learn more at jamesbeard.org, sign up for our emails, and follow @beardfoundation on social media.