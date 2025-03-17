The Luxury Collection Enhances the Future of Culinary Sustainability through Global Partnership with MAD Academy

Rooted in education, the collaboration with MAD Academy and the storied luxury hospitality brand focuses on bringing sustainable practices to life, working to integrate them into the culinary experiences across The Luxury Collection’s global portfolio



BETHESDA, Md. — The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces a new brand partnership with MAD Academy, the trailblazing nonprofit organization founded by chef René Redzepi, recipient of three MICHELIN Stars, with a focus on transforming food systems through the people who work in food and hospitality across the globe. With more than 120 hotels and resorts across over 40 countries and territories, The Luxury Collection boasts a diverse global portfolio that connects guests to the distinctive wonders of their destination. Through its immersive collaboration with MAD Academy, The Luxury Collection aims to create a scalable framework to amplify its culinary sustainability initiatives and cultivate environmentally conscious operational systems across its expansive global footprint.

“The Luxury Collection’s hotels and resorts have always reflected and defined their destinations, and with that comes an opportunity to preserve and enhance the unique locales we’re privileged to be part of,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. “With properties spanning across six continents, we have an opportunity to effect greater change in the world, and this collaboration with MAD Academy marks an ambitious stride for the brand. We believe that as a leading voice on culinary sustainability, MAD Academy brings the expertise to help us rethink traditional models and turn theory into practice. We’re hopeful our shared dedication may pave the way for a more sustainable future and help to preserve these precious ecosystems for years to come.”

Inspiring Education and Industry Leadership

To support the ongoing development of its award-winning culinary team, The Luxury Collection has launched intensive training programs with MAD Academy, offering hands-on workshops for food industry leaders passionate about environmental sustainability. The tailored programs focus on empowering chefs with invaluable experience and insights with the intent of bolstering sustainability efforts on property, including the practical applications of prioritizing local and seasonal sourcing, reducing food waste through culinary innovation, and fostering the leadership skills to inspire positive change in their kitchens using real-world inspiration from MAD Academy’s thought leaders within the hospitality industry. With the goal of emboldening participants with newfound tools and enthusiasm to achieve their culinary ambitions, we aim for the programs to culminate with a strategic roadmap to support chefs at their respective properties as they apply learnings and track progress with the continued support of MAD Academy’s experts.

The inaugural training program took place in November 2024, featuring sessions led by MAD Academy’s roster of culinary and hospitality visionaries, including Matthew Orlando, former head chef of Per Se; Portia Hart, founder and owner of Blue Apple Beach; and Christian Puglisi, chef and owner of Bæst and Mirabelle Spiseria. Over three days, 13 chefs from The Luxury Collection destinations around the world came together in Copenhagen to engage with MAD Academy’s leaders, gaining valuable expertise and insights that sparked discussions on their short- and long-term sustainability goals, as well as bold ideas to reach such benchmarks. This marks the beginning of this collaboration, as The Luxury Collection plans to continue making strides to advance its sustainability initiatives with additional training curriculums throughout 2025.

“We believe that working with MAD Academy will allow us to empower our chefs with the tools and inspiration they need to drive innovation in our kitchens,” said Nicolas Marzioni, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Europe, Marriott International. “We have been mindful in our approach, giving chefs the time and support to absorb new concepts gradually and apply them in phases. Each of our properties is unique, and we work closely with our chefs to develop sustainable strategies tailored to their environments. Whether it’s sourcing locally or minimizing food waste, our goal is to adopt thoughtful, individualized practices that align with the distinct character of each hotel.”

Fostering the Future

In addition to operational enhancements, The Luxury Collection is actively collaborating with MAD Academy’s experts and alumni network to develop bespoke guest-facing programs that are focused on cultivating a genuine sense of community and deeper connections to the land and its stories. From creative menus celebrating hyperlocal ingredients to thought-provoking exchanges with local food producers and MAD Academy leaders, initiatives are taking shape across the brand’s properties, each thoughtfully tailored to reflect its destination’s unique character and biodiversity.

The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice, has collaborated with local suppliers who share its commitment to sustainability, working together to integrate responsible sourcing into the guest experience. The hotel’s reimagined cooking classes at the Gritti Epicurean School offer guests the chance to select fresh, locally sourced seafood and produce at the nearby Rialto Fish Market before preparing Venetian-inspired dishes. Incorporating local sourcing practices also extends to the hotel’s gardens, including a new plot on Giudecca Island and a garden on Mazzorbetto Island, where over 6,000 artichoke plants grow. Seasonal menus at Club del Doge feature vegetables from these gardens, and hand-harvested artichokes are used for welcome amenities and turndown service. By integrating sustainability into the guest experience, The Luxury Collection aims to support its belief in impact-driven travel to foster environmental stewardship and connect guests, staff, and locals.

The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Navarino, has deepened its collaboration with local producers to offer seasonal, locally sourced dishes and unique culinary experiences. The resort now features a Risotto of the Month, with ingredients selected by nearby farms for the chef to craft exclusive recipes. Guests who order this dish receive a watercolor postcard with the recipe as a souvenir to recreate the meal at home. Each month, the resort also hosts a Four-Hands Dinner, where a guest chef collaborates with the resort’s chef to blend culinary influences and highlight local Messenian ingredients. These dinners, along with cooking classes, farm visits, and workshops, help guests immerse themselves in Greek culinary traditions. This approach reflects the resort’s focus on local sourcing, offering authentic dining experiences that can connect guests to the region’s agricultural heritage.

Several hotels within The Luxury Collection portfolio that participated in the inaugural workshop in Copenhagen are prioritizing sustainability through work with local food producers. Together, these hotels highlight local ingredients while supporting regional farmers and offering guests authentic dining experiences.

At The Alexander, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Yerevan , the team sources fresh dairy products from a supplier in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor region, featured at the hotel’s breakfast buffet and in a panna cotta dessert made with local matsun, cream, and honey.

, the team sources fresh dairy products from a supplier in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor region, featured at the hotel’s breakfast buffet and in a panna cotta dessert made with local matsun, cream, and honey. Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens , supports a family farm in Southern Evia, sourcing organic figs for breakfast, coffee breaks, room amenities, and drinks. This initiative aims to promote Greek culture and support a region impacted by climate change.

, supports a family farm in Southern Evia, sourcing organic figs for breakfast, coffee breaks, room amenities, and drinks. This initiative aims to promote Greek culture and support a region impacted by climate change. The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Vail, collaborates with Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Co. in Colorado to provide locally sourced meats for its culinary offerings.

“MAD was founded with the core belief that food has the power to shape the future for the better,” says Melina Shannon-DiPietro, Executive Director of MAD. “The Luxury Collection shares our sense of awe and respect for nature, our appreciation for gathering people together, and determination to support the planet’s longevity, making them exciting collaborators to drive this mission forward. Through this collaboration, we hope to empower their culinary teams to envision a better future for both the planet and people.”

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world’s most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination’s charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe’s most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 120 of the world’s finest hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world’s finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

This initiative is part of Marriott’s broader commitment to sustainability and social impact through its platform Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction. For more information on the company’s Serve 360 initiatives, visit www.marriott.com/Serve360.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today’s global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International’s Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 530 landmark hotels and resorts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world’s most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader’s collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth.

ABOUT MAD

MAD (Danish for food) is a nonprofit organization that empowers the global hospitality community with the tools, inspiration, and knowledge to make a difference in their restaurants and the world. MAD was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2011 by René Redzepi, chef and owner of restaurant noma, with the ambition of transforming hospitality and driving change in food systems.

Since the very beginning, MAD has led important conversations about how the restaurant community can contribute to the health of the planet and positively contribute to the lives of those working in food. MAD’s programs include a Symposium; a series of public talks in major cities around the globe; media shared through books, publications, and online videos; and VILD MAD, free resources to explore nature through foraging. In 2019, MAD launched its most ambitious project yet: an Academy supporting the food and hospitality industry with tools and knowledge for change makers.

