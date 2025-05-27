The Luxury Group by Marriott International Launches Annual ‘The Culinary Atelier’ Dining Series with Epicurean Hidden Menus

HONG KONG — The Luxury Group by Marriott International unveiled its exclusive annual dining series, “The Culinary Atelier“, with a launch event at W Shanghai – The Bund on May 23. The program spotlights 25 curated restaurants across 14 cities in Greater China, including Hong Kong, bringing together Michelin-starred and Black Pearl-awarded chefs to craft extraordinary culinary moments. Through innovative menus and bespoke services, the series redefines the boundaries of contemporary fine dining while offering guests unique immersive sensory experiences.

Acclaimed Chefs United for a Dazzling Opening Night

The inaugural dinner, themed “Journey of Discovery,” presented an extraordinary immersive feast engaging all five senses. Ten acclaimed chefs collaborated to create a never-before-seen gastronomic spectacle, showcasing their artistry with rare ingredients and masterful techniques.

“The Culinary Atelier is more than an innovative dining program – it is our response to evolving guest expectations,” said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. “By bridging masterful cuisine with culture, immersive experiences, and sustainability, we are creating meaningful connections with our sophisticated clientele.”

Artistry in Flavor: A Global Culinary Symphony

W Shanghai – The Bund – YEN : Transforms a WOW Suite into a dining space, presenting 12 East-meets-West culinary techniques.

: Transforms a WOW Suite into a dining space, presenting 12 East-meets-West culinary techniques. The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong – Jin Xuan , SCENA DI ANGELO : Elevates classic Cantonese cuisine with premium ingredients for a “Stellar Gold Feast“ experience; Reinterprets authentic Sicilian flavors with modern artistry.

: Elevates classic Cantonese cuisine with premium ingredients for a “Stellar Gold Feast“ experience; Reinterprets authentic Sicilian flavors with modern artistry. The Shanghai EDITION – Tavern , YONE Restaurant & Bar : Highlights Australian lamb from deconstruction to plating ; Introduces novel flavor combinations through special tuna-cutting techniques.

: Highlights Australian lamb from deconstruction to plating Introduces novel flavor combinations through special tuna-cutting techniques. The St. Regis Hong Kong – L’Envol : Reimagines classic French cuisine through a “Dialogue of Sino-French Ingredients“.

: Reimagines classic French cuisine through a “Dialogue of Sino-French Ingredients“. The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong – Tosca di Angelo : Merges Mediterranean and South China Sea influences into Italian fare.

: Merges Mediterranean and South China Sea influences into Italian fare. The Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an – Jing Xuan : Fuses Shaanxi ingredients with Cantonese expertise

: Fuses Shaanxi ingredients with Cantonese expertise The Ritz-Carlton, Harbin – Jing Huang Xuan: Explores new frontiers of Cantonese cuisine using seasonal spring ingredients.

Immersive Settings: A Multi-Sensory Journey

The Ritz-Carlton, Chengdu – Li Xuan : Features live cutting demonstrations with chef storytelling and pairing concepts.

: Features live cutting demonstrations with chef storytelling and pairing concepts. The Ritz-Carlton, Nanjing – Dai Yuet Heen : Presents a historic feast set against the Grand Baoen Temple complex.

: Presents a historic feast set against the Grand Baoen Temple complex. The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen – Paletto : Weaves cinematic elements into the dining experience.

: Weaves cinematic elements into the dining experience. The St. Regis Zhuhai – LaBrezza , Yan Ting : Pairs Italian cuisine with wine-tasting sessions; Incorporates seasonal lotus elements with Intangible Cultural Heritage motifs.

: Pairs Italian cuisine with wine-tasting sessions; Incorporates seasonal lotus elements with Intangible Cultural Heritage motifs. The Sanya EDITION – Xian Hai : Creates an overwater dining experience with customized seafood menus.

: Creates an overwater dining experience with customized seafood menus. The St. Regis Qingdao – The Carvery : Features interactive LED tabletops displaying dynamic cityscape visuals.

: Features interactive LED tabletops displaying dynamic cityscape visuals. W Suzhou – Su Yan : Collaborates with Suzhou Museum of Imperial Kiln Brick to celebrate local heritage.

: Collaborates with Suzhou Museum of Imperial Kiln Brick to celebrate local heritage. The St. Regis Hong Kong – Rùn : Showcases curated vertical wine tasting experience with food pairings.

: Showcases curated vertical wine tasting experience with food pairings. The Castle Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dalian – Zhen Bao: Offers live caviar preparation and tableside service.

Reinventing Flavors to Expand Dining Horizons

The Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen – Xing Li : Infuses local character into menus, capturing the vibrant essence of urban food culture.

: Infuses local character into menus, capturing the vibrant essence of urban food culture. The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou – Lai Heen : Combines modern techniques with Guangfu traditions to showcase contemporary Lingnan cuisine.

: Combines modern techniques with Guangfu traditions to showcase contemporary Lingnan cuisine. JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong – Man Ho : Presents collaborative menu by two local chefs exploring Hong Kong’s culinary legacy.

: Presents collaborative menu by two local chefs exploring Hong Kong’s culinary legacy. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong – FLINT : Embraces sustainability through renewable seed paper and JW Garden-sourced ingredients.

: Embraces sustainability through renewable seed paper and JW Garden-sourced ingredients. The Ritz-Carlton, Macau – Lai Heen : Features traditional nourishing ingredients for health-conscious guests.

: Features traditional nourishing ingredients for health-conscious guests. The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong – Tin Lung Heen: Sources premium ingredients from local markets, farms, and fisheries, celebrating authentic flavors.

Limited-Time Culinary Journey Awaits

The Culinary Atelier launches May 17 on www.theculinaryatelier.com. The limited-time culinary experience redefines fine dining by curating immersive cultural journeys through gastronomy, fostering meaningful connections between chefs and guests, and showcasing sustainable practices rooted in a deep respect for nature and community. The Luxury Group by Marriott International continues to broaden its global culinary partnerships, exploring new flavor frontiers while honoring local traditions.

