The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con to Co-Locate Events in May 2021

The NGA Show, the leading trade show and conference for independent grocers, and Indoor Ag-Con, the premier agriculture conference and trade show for the indoor and vertical farming industry, announced today that they will co-locate in 2021 for the first time. The combined event will be held May 16-18, 2021, at the new Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.



“The NGA Show, entering its 38th year, has established itself as the world’s premier educational and supplier resource serving the independent grocer community,” said Courtney Muller, chief corporate development and strategy officer with Clarion Events North America. “By co-locating with Indoor Ag-Con, we bring our attendees a new resource to meet consumer demand for transparent food sourcing, delivering just-picked produce year-round and, for those on the cutting edge, access to in-store growing operational resources. Ultimately, that means additional value for all of our customers and the industries overall.”



Indoor Ag-Con, launched in 2013, provides exhibitors and attendees with the latest technology and business strategies for growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aeroponic and aquaponics techniques, bringing together growers, investors, chefs, produce buyers, academics, policymakers, industry suppliers and advocates. “Indoor farming is an important segment that’s been on the rise for several years,” said Brian Sullivan, co-owner, Indoor Ag-Con. “The great energy and audience The NGA Show has cultivated will be key to our combined success as we work together to better serve our industries. We look forward to welcoming The NGA Show visitors and exhibitors, and we can’t wait for a successful show.”



“This is an exciting opportunity and what’s bound to be a successful industry-first event that delivers much more value to our members, customers, partners and the markets we serve,” added Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association.

The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con visitors will have access to all exhibits, and discounts will be available for cross-over educational event attendance.



For updated information on all of The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con events, and to stay connected and educated, visit the websites at www.thengashow.com and www.indoor.ag.



###

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.



Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the premier trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis |hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. In December 2018, three event industry professionals – Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – acquired Indoor Ag-Con LLC, setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. More information is at https://info.urban-expo.com/e/338151/2020-11-11/3hf3hd/780116213?h=VBRJ0IQLqf2tGkYUnVMQQcMb4CMHrYBW4Vb-Pd-zHg0.



The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers’ associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.



Clarion Events (www.US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, Conn.; Kennesaw, Ga.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Tacoma, Wash., and Fairlawn, N.J. www.US.ClarionEvents.com.