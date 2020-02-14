The NGA Show Moving to Caesars Forum for March 2021 Event

TRUMBULL, CT – Clarion Events and the National Grocers Association today announced 2021 dates for its annual THE NGA SHOW – March 7-9, 2021 and will move to the new CAESARS FORUM Conference Center in Las Vegas starting with the 2021 edition.



The first edition in the new space will welcome an expanded show floor delivering access to more new products and innovation, modernized meeting space for the 60+ education workshops and events, and exciting locations for networking.



“The incredible CAESARS FORUM venue opens up so many opportunities for The NGA Show,” explains Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association. “In addition to much needed space to enhance show offerings and convenient access to hotels and amenities, the stunning new venue provides the perfect backdrop for the innovations and caliber reflective of the independent grocer community.”



As the newest addition to the Caesars Entertainment family, the 550,000-square-foot CAESARS FORUM conference center debuts at the center of the Las Vegas strip in 2020 with the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world; flexible meeting space; direct access to 8,500 rooms at Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ and Flamingo hotels; and the new FORUM Plaza multi-purpose outdoor space. Adjacent, The LINQ Promenade offers a wide variety of restaurants, shops and entertainment.



Held at the Mirage Hotel & Casino for most of its 37-year history, and most recently the 2019 and 2020 events at the San Diego Convention Center, the move to Las Vegas’ newest state-of-the-art venue represents the next step in The NGA Show’s continued evolution and long-term strategy.



“Featuring the latest in technology and design, CAESARS FORUM definitely sets the stage for The NGA Show’s future,” adds Courtney Muller, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer for Clarion Events. “We are working to take the experience for all attendees and exhibitors to a whole new level that promises to delight them and attract new audiences, as well.”



The 2020 NGA Show will take place at the end of the month, February 23-26, at the San Diego Convention Center. For details, or to register, please visit www.thengashow.com.

###

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for over 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.



The National Grocers Association (NGA) is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for close to one percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating $131 billion in sales, 944,000 jobs, $30 billion in wages, and $27 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers, state grocers’ associations, as well as manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.



Clarion Events (www.us.clarionevents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events, UK, and backed by The Blackstone Group has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ. www.us.clarionevents.com