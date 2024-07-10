The Raley’s Companies Announces Laura Croff’s Retirement

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Raley’s Companies has announced the retirement of their Chief Human Resource Officer, Laura Croff.

Croff started with the organization as a Human Resources Business Partner and served as Chief Human Resources Officer since 2018. Croff was instrumental in Raley’s growth and expansion, including the creation of the company’s shared services model, supporting all operating divisions of The Raley’s Companies.

“The Board and I are deeply appreciative to Laura for the positive and enduing impact she has had on us, the team, and our company,” said Keith Knopf, President & CEO, The Raley’s Companies. “We are excited for Laura to commence this next chapter in her life and wish her all the happiness in retirement.”

During her 22-year career with The Raley’s Companies, Croff implemented several key initiatives aimed at promoting the well-being of team members, including the creation of comprehensive training and leadership/development programs and expansion of health and wellness benefits.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve The Raley’s Companies’ team members. I have seen firsthand the incredible opportunities for growth and development that The Raley’s Companies offers,” said Laura Croff. “I want to express appreciation to the Board of Directors, CEO Keith Knopf, all of my peers and team members for their support and collaboration over the last two decades. I am grateful to all of them for having made my journey memorable and impactful.”

Thanks in part to Laura’s leadership and vision, the company has a deep internal bench of ready-now talent to support Ms. Croff’s succession. The Raley’s Companies will announce additional leadership changes in the coming days.