The Raley’s Companies Honors Veterans & First Responders with New Discount Program

Regional, family-owned grocery retailer offers 10% off the first Tuesday of each month and designated holidays throughout the year for service members and first responders

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As part of its long-standing commitment to give back to the communities it serves, The Raley’s Companies announces a new 10% discount program for retired and active-duty military, first responders, and their families. The discount is available for in-store and on-line purchases the first Tuesday of each month, as well as on Memorial Day, July 4th , and Veterans Day.

“We are truly humbled by the dedication of our nation’s military and first responders,” said

Keith Knopf, President & Chief Executive Officer for The Raley’s Companies. “While we could never repay the selfless work of these brave and patriotic individuals, we wish to honor their service and share our gratitude for all they do — and have done.”

Growing from a single store opening in 1935, The Raley’s Companies now includes brick and mortar locations under Raley’s and Bashas’ family of brands, including: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s ONE Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, and Bashas’ Diné Markets. The new discount program is available at all brand stores.

The military discount applies to active-duty military, retired military, veterans, and their household family members. The first responders discount applies to active firefighters and wildland firefighters including California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, New Mexico Forestry Division, U.S. Forest Services, National Park Services, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, police officers, sheriffs, paramedics, EMTs and their household family members. Members of these groups need to show their military ID or Veterans identification card. If the individual is a member of Something Extra or the Bashas’ Thank You Program, the discount will activate once the military member enters their loyalty number (after the first time).

In addition to the military and first responders new discount program, The Raley’s Companies are deeply committed to giving back by addressing local hunger needs, advocating for good, and focusing on child welfare, the environment and sustainability, food access, food system education, and total wellness. Between 2022 and 2023, the organization donated more than $3 million to local and regional non-profits.

For more information about the program, please visit raleys.com/discountdays to learn more.

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 235 locations across eight states and four Tribal Nations under 10 well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Full Circle, and Farm Fresh To You. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and fieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our more than 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet. To learn more, visit theraleyscompanies.com.