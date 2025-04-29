The Raley’s Companies Team Up with Captain Planet Foundation to Award Learning Gardens to Six Elementary Schools

Raley’s and Bashas’ divisions invited customers to nominate their local school to receive a Learning Garden, valued at $6,000



SACRAMENTO, Calif. – School gardens are much more than soil and plants. They are also an outstanding and effective way to teach children about a variety of important topics, including nutrition, science, social studies, math, and language arts.

The Raley’s Companies — including the divisions of Bashas’, with grocery stores in Arizona and New Mexico, and Raley’s, with grocery stores in California and Nevada — partnered with Captain Planet Foundation to deliver state-of-the-art learning gardens at six elementary schools.

Each Captain Planet Foundation Project Learning Garden, an investment of $6,000, includes raised bed gardens, lesson kits, schoolyard garden supplies, a fully equipped mobile garden cooking cart, and strategies for garden maintenance. The schools with an existing garden received a garden expansion package and a monetary donation for maintenance and upkeep.

Residents of Arizona, New Mexico, California and Nevada were invited to nominate their local school in the state to receive a Learning Garden. The school had to be located within a 10-mile distance of a Bashas’, Bashas’ Diné Market, Food City, or Raley’s grocery store.

The six schools that received a Captain Planet Learning Garden include:

Bashas’ Operating Company

Hidden Hills Elementary School, 1919 E. Sharon Dr., Phoenix, AZ 85022

Porter Elementary, 1350 S. Lindsay Rd., Mesa, AZ 85204

Grande Innovation Academy, 950 N. Peart Rd., Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Raley’s Operating Company

Pioneer Union School, 6860 Mt. Aukum Rd., Somerset, CA 95684

Alyce Taylor Elementary School, 252 Egyptian Dr., Sparks, NV 89441

Mount Rose K-8, 915 Lander St., Reno, NV 89509

“We’re committed to educating the next generation about where their food comes from,” said Chelsea Carbahal, Vice President of Community Impact for The Raley’s Companies. “Partnering with Captain Planet and watching students get excited about growing and eating fresh fruits and vegetables in their school gardens is incredibly rewarding. Programs like this are key to improving access to healthy food and building a deeper understanding of our food system from an early age.”

“The Learning Gardens provide invaluable lessons for students as they learn about how some of the foods they enjoy eating are grown, as well as getting the chance to taste fresh food they had a hand in cultivating,” said Leesa Carter-Jones, President & CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. “We are thrilled to team up with Bashas’ and Raley’s to give more students the chance to experience the joys of growing their own food.”

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, California. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and its more than 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service, and doing right by our team members, communities, and planet. To learn more, visit theraleyscompanies.com.

About Captain Planet Foundation (CPF)

Captain Planet Foundation is an award-winning, U.S.-based nonprofit organization that works collaboratively to engage and empower young people to be problem solvers for the planet.

During the past 34 years, more than 1.7 million children have directly participated in CPF programs. This has included the funding of 3,700+ projects, which have impacted 11.4 million young people around the globe. CPF’s operating programs include: Project Learning Garden which has provided 750+ U.S. elementary schools with onsite learning laboratories and healthy food access; Green Heart STEM Challenge, which supports 6th – 8th grade students as they innovate and develop place-based solutions to the biggest challenges posed by climate change and environment; and Planeteer Alliance, a global network of young people who are putting their passion and impatience for change into climate ACTION for the planet.

CPF was formed in 1991 and was based on the critically-acclaimed animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers when it was co-founded by media mogul Ted Turner and series executive producer Barbara Pyle. In 2002, CPF separated from TBS and became a 501(c)3 public charity. For more information: www.captainplanetfoundation.org