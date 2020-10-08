The Secret to Frothy Latte Starts With How Milk is Handled on the Farm

It’s pumpkin spice latte season and the key to a really good latte is a milk that froths up well.

But sometimes, milk doesn’t froth up, and new research from the University of Guelph links the ability to get lots of bubbles in milk back to how it is handled on the farm.

Milk naturally has fat in it, but that can break down, creating free fatty acids.

David Kelton, an epidemiology professor at the University of Guelph and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario research chair in dairy cattle health, says those free fatty acids make it harder for the steam used to froth milk to make bubbles.

