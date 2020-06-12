The United Family Launches Location-based FlyBuy Pickup Curbside Solution

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – The United Family has partnered with Radius Networks, the leading location-based technology company in grocery, restaurants, and retail. The United Family has always been at the forefront of the grocery industry, most notably with the STREETside pickup program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, curbside orders have more than tripled, and this new technology will help The United Family maximize efficiency.

FlyBuy uses proprietary machine-learning technology to accurately calculate the guest’s arrival time. The guest simply places an eCommerce order and is notified when their order is ready for pickup. The store immediately receives an accurate ETA, gains visibility into the guest’s journey, and receives timely alerts which give our team members time to fulfill the order and meet the guest as soon as they pull up.

“As you can imagine, we are currently working on all cylinders to service our in-store, curbside, and delivery guests,” said Chris Farr, director of ecommerce at United Supermarkets. “Being able to reduce the guest wait time by preparing their order before they arrive is a game changer. FlyBuy will be integrated with both our e-commerce and picking applications to streamline operations so there is very little disruption to the way our team members currently operate. This allows us to prioritize order fulfillment while creating a frictionless and personalized experience for our guests.”

The real-time location updates are extremely helpful for team members, enabling them to prioritize orders based on guest arrival times, and deliver the orders as soon as guests arrive in the STREETside pickup zone. Guests are provided with a fast and easy curbside experience, and significantly decreased wait times, which is a crucial part of the pickup program.

“In light of current events, helping retailers with the significant increase in online orders is essential, and creating a smooth curbside or doorside pickup experience is more important than ever,” said Jeff Baskin, EVP of Global Partnerships at Radius Networks. “Associates inside of the store are working hard to keep food on the shelves, and we can help them maximize their efficiencies while creating a seamless experience for the customer at the curb. We are excited to partner with Chris and the innovative team at United Supermarkets to bring this technology to their associates and especially their customers.”

To learn more about FlyBuy Pickup, visit http://www.flybuy.com.

About Radius Networks

Radius Networks uses proprietary location technology to help companies deliver a frictionless customer experience and drive location-based transactions. Our FlyBuy location platform includes FlyBuy Pickup for optimizing customer curbside and in-store pickup; FlyBuy Tableside to improve the speed of ordering and service in-store; FlyBuy Pay to conduct contactless payments and streamline the checkout and payment process; and FlyBuy Drive-Thru for automating mobile identification, loyalty and pickup in the drive-thru process.

About The United Family®

In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies. For more information, please visit http://www.theunitedfamily.com.