There’s a Little-Known Law that’s Helping to Keep Grocery Prices High in Oklahoma

James Davenport and Samantha Johnson, Oklahoma Voice Retail & FoodService March 20, 2025

Last year, the Oklahoma Legislature eliminated the state’s portion of sales tax on grocery items. This 4.5% cut was estimated to save the median Oklahoma household approximately $235 a year, but citizens in our state can be forgiven if they still feel a financial pinch when they go grocery shopping.

Recent reports have listed Oklahoma in the Top 10 states with the highest cost of groceries, highest share of monthly household income spent on groceries, and the highest proportion of incomes used to purchase groceries. All these reports were published after the state eliminated its portion of the sales tax on grocery items, so what is keeping the price of groceries so much higher in our state?

Look no further than the “Unfair Sales Act” of 1949

