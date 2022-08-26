Third Generation Promoted to President of Cold Storage RLS Gress

(Mt. Laurel, New Jersey) – RLS Partners recently announced Glenn Gress Jr. as RLS Gress’ President of the cold storage warehouse and transportation company in Scranton, PA.

“I’m honored to carry my family’s legacy forward. Given my years of experience with our customers and team members, and all that I have learned from my father, I am eager to start the next chapter and look forward to growing our company within the RLS network,” said Glenn Gress Jr., President, RLS Gress.

Edward Gress first forged the family business as a poultry distributor in the 1940s. It evolved into a cold chain storage and transportation company, offering over 9 million cubic feet of cold storage in refrigerated and frozen temperatures. Furthermore, RLS Gress has a fleet of trucks providing temperature controlled transportation to the Northeast.

Whether lending a hand on snow days or picking up a shift on the weekend, Gress Jr. recalls taking an interest in the family business since he was young. After graduating from West Virginia University, he spent time in every department at the company. Gress Jr. started as a forklift operator and moved to accounting, customer service, and dispatching before his last role as Vice President. His involvement in every aspect of the business prepared him to be the leader he is today, understanding the company’s complexity and how each team member is integral to the success of RLS Gress.

“The future is bright for RLS Gress! Our team has been embracing the transitions we have been putting in place to improve our productivity and customer experience,” continued Gress. “I look forward to future expansion and evolving with our resilient team, the RLS Gress family. I thank them for their dedication and taking this journey with me.”

In the past eighteen months, RLS Gress has expanded their warehouse management system to Datex FootPrint at their four facilities. Furthermore, the company’s commitment to cold storage food safety recently earned the team a double “A” British Retail Consortium Global Standard Certification. Explore more about the 3PL company, RLS Gress, today.

ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry acquisition professionals, capital resources, and an industry leading family owned cold chain 3PL- RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, known as Partnering Regional Operators, or PROs, RLS will offer its customers a top-tier regional platform with national scale supported by service levels only a family operated company can provide.