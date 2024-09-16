This restaurant is Reducing Food Waste with ‘Trash Pie’

Emily Kwong, Chloe Veltman, Rachel Carlson, and Rebecca Ramirez for NPR Retail & FoodService September 16, 2024

Ever have a craving for bruised fruit and wilted greens salad or pizza with a crust made from spent oat flour from the oat milk-making process? Shuggie’s Trash Pie and Natural Wine describes itself as a “climate-solutions restaurant” in San Francisco — and they’re hoping you have these desires. Or at least, that you’re willing to give them a try.

Shuggie’s is one of a growing number of eateries trying to address the massive global problem of food waste.

Everything involved in making food – from clearing land and raising cattle to packing and cooking ingredients – contributes to one-third of the world’s planet-warming pollution. On top of that, roughly 30-40% of all food produced globally gets thrown out — which is a huge problem when it comes to human-caused climate change. When food waste decomposes, it generates methane, which is a potent planet-warming pollutant.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NPR

