Thousands of Aramark Employees Unite to Volunteer for Company’s Annual Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA – On September 22, thousands of Aramark team members around the world will participate in Aramark Building Community (ABC) Day, the hospitality, facilities, and uniform services company’s annual day of service. Volunteers from 14 countries, including the U.S., U.S. Virgin Islands, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, and South Korea, will dedicate their time, energy, and expertise to service projects in areas where they live and work, to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet.

“Aramark Building Community Day is the culmination of our yearlong volunteer efforts, and we are thrilled to have our volunteers gathering in person this year, to give back to local communities,” said Jami Leveen, Vice President of Community Partnerships at Aramark. “I’d like to thank all our volunteers who remain committed to enabling a healthy and equitable society and who bring our mission of doing great things for our people, our partners, our communities, and our planet, to life.”

SIGNATURE PROJECTS

ABC Day will include nearly 150 community service projects globally, with transformational projects in Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville, and Gaithersburg, MD. Activities will include:

Enhancing playgrounds and community centers, maintaining vegetable gardens, painting inspirational murals, and revitalizing outdoor play areas.

Hosting Healthy for Life demonstrations, providing nutrition education and other actionable information to enable community members to make healthier choices and lead healthier lives.

Sorting donated food and packing donation boxes, increasing equitable access to food for those in need.

TREE PLANTING

Employees will be planting trees in the Bowling Green, Kentucky neighborhoods hardest hit by the devastating December 2021 tornadoes, adding badly needed restoration to the area, and enhancing the livability and healthiness of the area for residents.

EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUPS IN ACTION

Aramark’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are a vital part of the company’s community strategy. Representatives from each of the 11 ERGs will lead or volunteer to support service projects benefiting an array of diverse nonprofit organizations and their members. With a focus on health and workforce development, the ERGs will be hosting projects that:

Address campus food insecurity

Promote female workforce development and interview readiness

Provide healthy meals and snacks to community members, including homeless LGBTQ+ youth and adults facing mental health challenges

Enable career development for veterans and military spouses

Support children and families facing hospitalization

Honor Indigenous cuisine

Provide basic needs hygiene kits to school students and their families

Demonstrate culinary skills and healthy meal preparation

About Aramark Building Community

Since its inception in 2008, Aramark Building Community, our signature philanthropic and volunteer initiative, has invested tens of millions of dollars, engaged more than 70,000 employee volunteers, and impacted more than five million children and families in underserved communities around the world. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Aramark volunteers worked harder than ever to provide food and resources to employees and communities impacted by unprecedented challenges.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.