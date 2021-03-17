Three Foodservice Trends to Expect Going Forward in 2021

The foodservice industry has evolved exponentially within the last year, making strides to keeping quality-control and safety standards the highest priority in the wake of 2020’s health initiative. It is important for every competitive industry, especially foodservice providers, to be able to adapt to new strategies to keep business on track.

With such rapid change, it is sometimes hard to forecast every innovation. We have compiled a list of current staples you can find in the foodservice industry!

Online Delivery and Curbside Pick-Up

Dining services continue to expand from the place of business to the customer’s front door!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NatureSeal