Three Rivers Farmers Alliance Brings Fresh Produce to Your Front Door

Three River Farmers Alliance has been around since 2014, which is definitely not news to its loyal clients. But like most businesses in 2020, this one was not unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic; you might even say it was just the opposite.

Serving parts of New Hampshire, southern Maine, and the North Shore of Massachusetts, the Alliance was originally created by four founders and the farms they represent (Kate Donald of Stout Oak Farm, Greg Balog and Andre Cantelmo of Heron Pond Farm, and Josh Jennings of Meadow’s Mirth). Together, these farmers lead a network of vegetable growers, cheesemakers, livestock farmers, bakers, local food artisans, and more.

Originally coming together to deliver food to restaurants and farmers’ markets, this was a business that needed an overhaul when the country came to a near standstill in March of this year. Rising to the incredible challenge, the Alliance did what so many businesses had to do if they had any hope of staying open and afloat, which was to reinvent themselves—nearly overnight.

