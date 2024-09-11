TikTok Turns the Grocery Store Into a Vacation Destination

PYMNTS Retail & FoodService September 11, 2024

As consumers increasingly turn to TikTok for travel inspiration, a viral trend, grocery store tourism, has many seeing the supermarket as a cultural destination.

Many social media users attribute the start of the trend to TikTok user @marissainchina, who posted a video in late spring asserting, “This may be controversial, but I think the best thing to do while traveling is go to the grocery store. … Going to a grocery store could technically be counted as sightseeing, right? Because not only is it a cultural experience, but you can also find lots of stuff to bring back as souvenirs.”

The video has over 422,000 views, and the trend has taken off. A TikTok posted in June from user @caroluzitus celebrating “traveling with people who view grocery stores abroad as a cultural experience” has surpassed 3 million views. Similarly, a video from around the same time captioned “POV: You travel with someone whose international trip is not complete without the cultural experience of going to a grocery store” has garnered nearly 2 million.

