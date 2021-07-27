Time to Reboot – Golbon Announces 2021 Fall Conference and Annual Awards

Boise, Idaho – Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group based in Boise, ID, has announced their Fall Conference and Annual Awards – Time to Reboot: Connect, Engage and Grow. The event will take place September 29th – October 1, in the historic city of San Antonio, Texas.

“After a period of intense challenge and change, our industry has been redefined. Through this evolution, Golbon has developed a model to further help drive our Golbon member’s success and thrive in this evolving marketplace. We are excited for our Golbon distributor members and supplier partners to come together live, in San Antonio this fall.” said Dave Myers, Golbon President.

The 3-day Conference will feature member-to-member share groups, Food Show featuring over 100 partner supplier and service provider booths, Annual Distributor and Supplier Partner Awards presentation, and more.

Golbon is a national foodservice buying group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Initially formed in 1963, Golbon is made up of over 200 foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members enjoy access to Golbon’s family of brands, aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, educational tracks, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors. Golbon offers hundreds of Golbon-branded items in multiple categories to meet both broadline and specialty distributors’ needs.

For more information about Golbon visit www.golbon.com.