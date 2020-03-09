Topco Recognizes Member-Owners For Outstanding Own Brand Commitment

Elk Grove Village, Ill — Topco Associates, LLC honored members who demonstrated exceptional program partnership and commitment in 2019 during its recent Annual membership conference in Palm Springs, California. Topco is proud to announce the following 2019 award winners:

Hy-Vee, Inc. – Greatest Overall Purchase Volume

Topco honored Hy-Vee with one of its highest awards. In 2019, Hy-Vee led all members in overall purchases. A member of the Topco Board of Directors since 2003 and an active member for 20 years, this is the 15th consecutive year in which Hy-Vee has achieved this honor, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to growth and driving best-in-class results.

K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. – Greatest Overall Purchase Penetration

Topco also presented K-VA-T Food Stores with one of its highest achievement awards: Greatest Purchase Penetration. In 2019, K-VA-T achieved outstanding engagement in Topco programs, surpassing all members in overall purchase penetration. In addition to their 2019 accomplishment, K-VA-T has achieved this impressive designation for the 16th year in a row, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to partnering for growth across Topco’s membership.

Associated Food Stores, Inc. – Greatest Dollar Growth, All Programs

In 2019 Associated Food Stores continued their expansion within Pharmacy, Dairy and Indirect Spend. They also saw significant dollar growth of the Food Club brand. This is the third consecutive year that AFS has received this award.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. – Greatest Percentage Growth, All Programs

Schnucks achieved impressive growth across the Topco Brand portfolio including Produce, Center Store and Fresh Meat, with significant growth in the Beef category.

Big Y Foods, Inc. – Greatest Dollar Growth, Fresh

Big Y grew their Fresh Dollar purchases with significant growth in Fresh Meat, Branded Meat and Produce.

Brookshire Holdings, Inc. – Greatest Percentage Growth, Fresh

Brookshire grew their total fresh purchases by leveraging Topco programs with new purchases in avocados, beef cuts, sausage and bacon.

SpartanNash Company – Greatest Dollar Growth, Value-Add

In 2019, SpartanNash significantly expanded participation in Topco’s Pharmacy program, with the majority of their growth coming from Branded Rx.

Alex Lee, Inc. – Greatest Percentage Growth, Value-Add

In 2019, the team from Alex Lee achieved best in class percentage growth by unlocking value through increased commitment in Topco Fuel and Indirect Spend programs.

URM ­Stores, Inc. – Greatest Dollar Growth, Center Store

By focusing on selling compelling Own Brands to independent grocers, URM achieved greatest dollar growth in Center Store through new expansion in Topco program dairy categories, as well as significant additional purchase growth in Eggs and Cheese.

Affiliated Foods Inc. ­– Greatest Percentage Growth, Center Store

In 2019, AFI – Amarillo grew their Topco program in Center Store and increased their participation in Topco’s dairy program including Fresh Eggs.

In addition, the following members were honored for their milestone Topco anniversaries:

Meijer, Inc. – 65 years

Pueblo, Inc. – 50 years

Associated Grocers, Inc. – 40 years

K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. – 25 years

Hy-Vee, Inc. – 20 years

Brookshire Holdings, Inc. – 15 years

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. – 15 years

Southeastern Grocers, LLC – 15 years

About Topco Associates LLC

Topco Associates LLC is an over $14 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers and food service companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.