Tops Promotes Kathy Sautter to Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

Williamsville, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kathy Sautter to director, corporate communications and public relations.

Kathy began her career at Tops as a public relations specialist in 2016, advancing to the role of public relations manager soon after in 2018. In her new role, she will be responsible for all external Tops Markets corporate communication, public relations, and managing internal company communication. Kathy will also oversee local governmental affairs and will steward the crucial relationships we have in those municipalities we operate in.

Additionally, as Tops work towards finalizing the merger activities in 2023, Kathy will be working closely with Northeast Shared Services to ensure continuity and support for Tops in the future. During her time with the company Kathy was instrumental in overseeing crisis communication during the COVID 19 outbreak and most recently for the 5/14 mass shooting at the Jefferson Ave. Tops store.

Kathy holds a bachelor of arts degree in communication from the State University of New York at Buffalo, is a Grammy Award winner with the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, recipient of the Top Women in Grocery Award, and a local children’s book author. She and her husband are residents of Lancaster, NY.

About Tops Friendly Markets Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.