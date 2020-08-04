Tracxpoint Takes Leadership Position in Global Smart Cart Revolution

TEL AVIV, Israel– Tracxpoint, a global provider of next-generation self-checkout grocery solutions, today announced the availability of its modular smart cart platform for North American retailers. With proven success serving Conad, one of the largest European grocery chains, Tracxpoint is expanding into North America to help grocers improve the in-store shopping experience by eliminating the traditional checkout lines and providing a revolutionary platform that delivers user-friendly personalized services.

Seamlessly designed to support large shopping trips without complication, Tracxpoint’s proprietary data classifier, called DAiVi® (Digital Artificial Intelligence Vision), along with intelligent sensor algorithm technology and on-cart camera system, allow it to instantly recognize and track every item as customers add them to – or remove them from – the cart. One of the key features of DAiVi® is its ability to distinguish between similar products in real-time through data reduction, and unlike competitors, such as Caper, that require the purchase of entirely new carts and systems, Tracxpoint has developed a modular, scalable platform that transforms any generic shopping cart into an intelligent self-checkout machine.

The AIC® is available in three tiers (AIC 100 / 200 / 300), and each version offers the benefits of a fully functional smart cart, such as:

Visual product recognition

Automatic barcode readers

An interactive customer-facing display that provides access to shopping lists, store navigation, voice assist and sends personalized communications and offers and automatic charging.

Check in system Including Cart theft prevention systems

The advanced versions of the platform also provide detailed insights into shoppers’ in-store behavior to help merchants better optimize other parts of retailing processes to reduce overall costs and drive efficiency.

“Two years after launching their first Amazon Go store, Amazon came to realize that the future of retail is not only a ‘smart ceiling’ but also ‘smart carts’. We agree, since Tracxpoint has successfully been delivering smart carts over a year,” says Gidon Moshkovitz, President and co-founder of Tracxpoint. “Tracxpoint offers the only scalable and cost-effective solution to convert every grocery store into a smart store and provide customers with a convenient, secure and sanitary shopping experience. After deploying our platform with large retailers across Europe and Israel, we understand how to deliver the results retailers and their customers want.”

Tracxpoint is building upon successful roll outs with European retailers such as Conad, the largest supermarket chain in Italy, as it introduces its intelligent self-checkout technology to U.S. retailers. These customers have seen the benefits of providing an autonomous, frictionless shopping experience during multi-year deployments and the value of this solution. The benefits have been particularly pronounced with the emergence of COVID-19, which has accelerated the need for such a platform. Worldwide retailers and other vendors have swiftly started to recognize the potential as well.

As Tracxpoint expands its global footprint as it enters the U.S. market, the value of its scalable, flexible and frictionless self-checkout platform is poised to emphasize its advantages over more limited competitive options.

For more information regarding Tracxpoint’s AIC®, please visit the website at https://tracxpoint.com.

About Tracxpoint

Tracxpoint is a leading global provider of next-generation grocery and retail self-checkout solutions. Established in 2016, Tracxpoint is Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida with R&D Offices in Haifa, Israel. For more information about the company, leadership, products and its flagship Artificial Intelligence Cart (AiC®), please visit tracxpoint.com.