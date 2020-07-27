Trade Show Industry Vets to Launch American Restaurant Food Service Expo

Marc Lapides hopes that when in-person trade shows come back strong, he’ll be forced out of business. It’s an interesting mindset, but one that serves him well mid-pandemic in 2020: Serving a community in the way they need now, even though it may not be sustainable long-term.

That’s why the experienced trade show marketer—along with Chad Chappell, most recently a national sales director with The Expo Group, and one other industry colleague (yet to be publicly announced)—have come together to launch the American Restaurant & Food Service Virtual Expo .

Set to take place online March 21-22 next spring, the expo is a “realistic option for 2021,” says Lapides. He doesn’t want to call the show a competitor to the National Restaurant Association Show, which is currently scheduled to take place in Chicago May 22-25, 2021. In fact, Lapides spent several years overseeing marketing, communications and programming for the NRA Show, from 2017-2019. That’s a big reason he’s leading the charge for this new virtual show.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: TSNN.com