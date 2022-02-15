Tradeshows Launch Inaugural Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week

LAS VEGAS —Leading tradeshow organizers Emerald and Questex will join forces for Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week, an inaugural event featuring four premiere food shows under one roof at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), March 21 – 24, 2022.

SIAL America, Bar & Restaurant Expo (formerly known as Nightclub & Bar Show), Pizza Expo, and World Tea Conference + Expo will occur concurrently, uniting decision makers from all sectors of the $1.5 trillion food and beverage industry as it continues to recover.

The event underscores Las Vegas’ appeal as a premiere culinary destination and further demonstrates its designation as the number one trade show destination in North America for 26 consecutive years, according to the Trade Show News Network (TSNN), the world’s leading resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Emerald and Questex and we are excited to welcome the first-ever Las Vegas Food and Beverage Week to the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Brian Yost, chief operating officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), which owns and operates the LVCC. “Las Vegas brings key industries together, fostering in-person connections that move business forward. We look forward to providing the organizers, exhibitors and attendees of these shows with an Only Vegas experience.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Questex for the inaugural edition of Food and Beverage Industry Week. It will be an exciting and invaluable week for everyone in the food and beverage industry,” said Jessica Blue, executive vice president, Emerald.

A collaboration between international trade show organizers, Emerald and Comexposium, SIAL America is the first-of-its-kind cross-category generalist food and beverage show supporting the food and beverage market. Attending will be importers, food service companies, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and restaurateurs looking to discover, innovate and learn. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) endorsed the inaugural edition of SIAL America due to SIAL’s long-standing reputation as a premier event host for the industry.

Now in its 38th year, Emerald’s International Pizza Expo is the pizza industry’s leading event focused on all elements of the pizza industry. Welcoming pizzeria professionals from across the globe, the show will feature suppliers, educational sessions top by top industry professionals and national competitions.

“We’re less than six weeks away from the first Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week, March 21-24, presenting Bar & Restaurant Expo, World Tea Conference + Expo, Pizza Expo and SIAL America,” said Tim McLucas, vice president, Bar & Restaurant Group, Questex. “We’re excited to collaborate with Emerald and the LVCVA to bring key food and beverage buyers together in one central location to deliver a new, high value experience that combines key education, product activations and customer interaction. Join us as we present a new customer engagement experience.”

At Bar & Restaurant Expo, attendees will get ahead of the curve by learning about the latest trends and troubleshoot challenges facing their businesses. From single-unit to national chain operators and the industry’s largest hospitality groups, the show will deliver the latest in experience and innovation to move business.

Celebrating traditions and the future of tea, the World Tea Conference + Expo 20th anniversary celebration will provide access to leading suppliers and timely educational sessions. The event promises to deliver new features and enhancements.

Since in-person meetings and conventions returned to the destination in June 2021, the LVCC has hosted 58 trade shows and events with more than 800,000 attendees, showcasing confidence by trade show organizers that meetings can be held safely and efficiently.

To learn more about Las Vegas Food & Beverage Industry Week, visit https://www.vegasmeansbusiness.com/las-vegas-food-beverage-industry-week/. For more information on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, visit www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

