Transact + CBORD and USEFULL Join Forces to Boost Campus Sustainability Through Premier Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Transact Campus (Transact) and CBORD, leaders in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, announced an expanded partnership with USEFULL, advancing sustainable campus takeout dining. This enhanced collaboration establishes USEFULL as the premier provider of sustainable takeout solutions through Transact and CBORD’s extensive higher education network.

As the premier reusable provider, USEFULL’s solution will now be available directly through Transact and CBORD’s procurement channels, streamlining implementation and support for institutions while providing enhanced integration capabilities.

The partnership builds upon USEFULL’s existing integration with campus ID systems, which allows students to seamlessly check out containers using their student ID or mobile credential. Ultimately, users will also experience enhanced integration via mobile ordering, kiosks, and POS.

Momentum for sustainable takeout packaging is growing at colleges and universities as they look to eliminate plastic containers and address related health issues from microplastics.

Already available to more than 85,000 students on campuses across the country that use Transact and CBORD services, students can check out USEFULL’s stainless steel containers at dining halls with their campus ID cards or mobile credentials. Distinguished by their stainless-steel construction, USEFULL’s plastic-free containers represent the most durable and environmentally conscious solution in the campus dining market.

“This enhanced partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing sustainable campus dining to our higher education clients,” said Chris Setcos, SVP of partnerships and M&A at Transact. “By elevating USEFULL’s innovative stainless-steel takeout solution within our portfolio, we’re enabling colleges and universities to implement transformative dining programs that align with their environmental goals while delivering a better dining experience for students.”

“We’re proud to strengthen our alliance with Transact and CBORD to accelerate the adoption of sustainable takeout solutions across higher education,” said Alison Cove, CEO and founder of USEFULL.

USEFULL’s technology-enabled platform provides comprehensive tracking and reporting capabilities, allowing colleges and universities to monitor their environmental impact through detailed metrics on waste reduction, water conservation, and emissions prevention. Students can easily participate by downloading the USEFULL app, which integrates seamlessly with Campus ID systems for a frictionless experience.

About USEFULL

USEFULL is building a zero-waste future by eliminating plastics and single-use packaging from the takeout stream at higher education residential and retail dining operations, and working with customers to drive lasting, sustainable behavior change. USEFULL helps its customers eliminate waste, save water, and reduce emissions to meet their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit https://www.usefull.us/.

About Transact Campus

Transact Campus, a Roper Technologies Company, is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About CBORD

The CBORD Group, Inc. (CBORD), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leading provider of food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.