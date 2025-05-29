Transact + CBORD, OZZI Team Up to Cut Campus Dining Waste

Tap and go checkout helps schools ditch single-use takeout boxes and lower trash bills

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – With nearly two thirds of students weighing a university’s environmental commitment before they apply and almost 70% of employees expecting their employers to invest in environmental efforts, sustainable dining is no longer optional. Meeting that expectation just got easier: Transact + CBORD and OZZI unveiled a joint solution that lets college, business, and healthcare campuses swap single-use takeout boxes for durable, American-made containers that users can borrow with a quick tap of their campus ID, employee badge, or phone and return at conveniently located kiosks.

The program plugs directly into the Transact + CBORD transaction system. Whether grabbing lunch between classes or during a shift, users tap to take a container, eat, and drop the empty into an OZZI return box. A built-in scanner records the return and resets the user’s account—no paper tickets, deposits or extra apps required.

What’s Different? OZZI’s tap and go kiosks track every container, making reuse effortless and keeping thousands of boxes out of the trash.

“We continually expand our sustainability partner roster so schools and businesses can choose the model that fits best,” said Chris Setcos, SVP, Partnerships and M&A at Transact + CBORD. “OZZI’s closed-loop automation lets dining teams divert thousands of cartons each semester and lower costs.”

“We’re making the eco choice the easy choice,” added Tom Wright, founder of OZZI. “Connecting our boxes to the Transact + CBORD system means not having to change your routine to go green.”

By replacing disposable paper and foam boxes with OZZI’s reusable containers, colleges and organizations can not only cut waste but also see immediate economic benefits by lowering waste hauling costs and lightening staff workloads. The partnership underscores Transact + CBORD’s commitment to providing sustainability tools that match the eco-conscious expectations of students and employees.



About OZZI

OZZI® containers and collection systems offer a reusable alternative for waste reduction. Designed with both convenience and the environment in mind, OZZI makes hitting your sustainability goals easier and lifts take-out to a better place. To learn more, visit www.ozzireuse.com.



About Transact Campus

Transact Campus, a Roper Technologies Company, is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.



About CBORD

The CBORD Group, Inc. (CBORD), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leading provider of food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, campus card and cashless systems, and commerce platforms for healthcare, senior living, higher education, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, CBORD is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of patients, residents, students, staff, and administrators.

