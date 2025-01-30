True Salt Increases Production of Its Foodservice Products to Meet High Market Demand for Sea Salt

PHOENIX — True Salt, a premium sea salt brand known for its exceptional quality and performance, has announced a significant increase in production of its foodservice products to meet surging market demand. The demand is driven by a widespread shift in the foodservice industry from traditional evaporated salt to high-quality sea salt, reflecting a growing focus on premium, “better-for-you” ingredients.

To address this market trend, True Salt is ramping up production of its Kosher Grain and Crystal Blend Grain products. These grains are specifically designed to meet the needs of professional kitchens nationwide, and by increasing production capacity, True Salt is ensuring a reliable supply of its high-performing sea salts to meet the voracious appetite for premium ingredients across the foodservice sector.

“We are seeing increased consumption from all our customers across the foodservice landscape,” said Brian Pierce, CEO of True Salt. “From fine dining to national chains, regional establishments, and local eateries, everyone is moving toward high-quality sea salt. We are happy to support them with our True Salt products, delivering the quality and consistency they need.”

The growing demand for True Salt’s products is fueled by the brand’s ability to offer superior performance at a competitive price point. With a focus on quality and value, True Salt enables foodservice operators to create exceptional menu items that align with today’s consumer preferences for healthier and better-tasting options, while keeping an eye on reducing food costs.

“True Salt is continuing to experience tremendous growth,” added Pierce. “We offer the market a superior product at the best market price, allowing foodservice operators to achieve their goals of offering high-quality, ‘better for you’ menu items while reducing food costs.”

True Salt recently introduced its Crystal Blend Grain, a product specifically developed to meet the rigorous demands of professional chefs. This innovative sea salt blend was meticulously formulated to deliver precision, purity, consistency, and versatility, making it a game-changer for culinary professionals. It provides an elevated experience for chefs who value both the tactile feel and the performance of their ingredients. The Crystal Blend Grain has quickly gained popularity, following the success of True Salt’s flagship Kosher Grain product. Both grains are available in convenient 3-pound boxes and case packs, ensuring they can support the high-volume needs of busy kitchen environments.

The shift toward sea salt in the foodservice sector reflects a larger movement in the culinary world, as chefs and restaurateurs increasingly prioritize natural, unprocessed ingredients that enhance flavor and elevate the dining experience. Unlike evaporated salt, True Salt’s sea salts offer a clean taste and natural texture that chefs can trust for a wide range of applications, from seasoning proteins to finishing gourmet dishes.

True Salt’s expanded production capabilities demonstrate its commitment to supporting the evolving needs of the foodservice industry. As the demand for premium sea salt continues to rise, the company remains focused on delivering products that combine quality, value, and innovation, ensuring professional kitchens have the tools they need to create exceptional meals.

For more information about True Salt and its products, visit www.truesaltco.com.

About True Salt True Salt is a premium national sea salt brand dedicated to providing pure, responsibly sourced, and chef-approved products that meet the culinary needs of both professional kitchens, large food producers, and home cooks. True Salt’s commitment to quality an innovation has made it a trusted name in the foodservice industry.