TrueCommerce Integrates with Walmart Marketplace for Accelerated Online Order Fulfillment

Powerful integration allows businesses to automatically exchange key data with Walmart.com, setting a new standard for eCommerce excellence

PITTSBURGH — TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, announced its integration with Walmart Marketplace. Through this new partnership, TrueCommerce will help Walmart Marketplace sellers optimize their order management and accelerate business growth with one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms. TrueCommerce’s interface allows businesses to automatically exchange key order, fulfillment, customer, and inventory data between Walmart.com and its own business system, 3PL, shipping and/or warehouse management systems.

“Our integration with Walmart Marketplace represents a significant expansion of TrueCommerce’s eCommerce capabilities,” Ryan Tierney, Senior Vice President of Product at TrueCommerce. “By enabling our customers to seamlessly publish inventory availability and process orders on one of the world’s largest online retail platforms, we are opening enormous growth potential for businesses of all sizes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to connect and integrate the entire supply chain, allowing our clients to reach millions of new customers through Walmart’s trusted brand and extensive reach.”

The TrueCommerce solution accelerates and streamlines order processing and optimizes Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) utilization to help simplify operations. As a result, it allows for faster deliveries, improves inventory visibility and keeps customers informed with real-time shipping updates via the marketplace connection. TrueCommerce’s powerful integration with Walmart Marketplace enables companies to deliver:

Effortless Automation Across Platforms – Streamlines the exchange of crucial order, fulfillment, and inventory data between an organization's ERP and Walmart

Centralized Web-Based Marketplace Management – Efficiently handles all your marketplace transactions from any location to remove the complexity of managing multiple portals and processes

Comprehensive Integration – Ensures seamless integrated transactions cover inbound orders from marketplaces, outbound fulfillments and outbound inventory for a complete approach to managing your online Walmart sales

Seamless Customer Onboarding – Improves the ability to grow and manage your customer base by simply creating new customers in business systems based on inbound Walmart Marketplace order

More information on the Walmart Marketplace integration can be found here: https://www.truecommerce.com/marketplace-integrations/walmart/

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBsto the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. To learn more, visit www.truecommerce.com.

