Truly Yours Launches in Fareway Stores

Truly Yours launched in all Fareway store locations. The first wave of items released includes truffles, mini pies, and sandwich cookies.

“Fareway is very excited to launch Truly Yours in all locations,” said Erin Wisecup, Category Director at Fareway. “This brand was created with busy parents in mind. The hope is that you find joy in mixing and matching items to create something uniquely yours.”

Truly Yours plans to launch future products in the coming months including snack mixes, wheat berry bread, organic pasture raised eggs, trail mixes, pasta meal kits, pasta, salad kits, butter mints, donut muffins, and tea cakes. Seasonal launches will also include limited time products and flavors.

Items released in the first wave will include: Chocolate assorted truffles; dark and milk chocolate sea salt caramels; carrot cake, crème brulee & chocolate chip sandwich cookies; Southern pecan, lemon & chocolate chess mini pies.

You can shop Truly Yours products here or learn more about Truly Yours here.

About Truly Yours

Truly Yours is a high quality brand focused on the idea that the products are not only fun and trendy, but also simple while sparking creativity. At Truly Yours, our goal is to bring you moments of joy that are quick, easy, and taste amazing. Each item can stand alone or be combined to entertain any size gathering. Truly Yours currently carries truffles, mini pies, and sandwich cookies, with more products launching in the future.

About Fareway

Fareway Stores, Inc. is a growing Midwest grocery company currently operating 139 stores in a seven-state region. Fareway’s mission is to provide the highest quality products, while treating customers like family, and valuing dedicated employees. Its stores are known for their unmatched, full-service meat departments, farm-fresh produce, and exceptional to-your-car customer service. Fareway is a family-owned business, recognized as a top 10 employer in Iowa, and has more than 12,000 total employees. Visit Fareway.com for more information or shop online by visiting Shop.Fareway.com.