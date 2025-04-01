T&T Supermarket Expands to San Francisco

T&T Supermarket, Canada’s Largest Asian Grocery Store, Launches in San Francisco with Exciting New Shopping Experience



SAN FRANCISCO — T&T Supermarket, the largest Asian grocery retailer in Canada, is thrilled to announce its expansion to San Francisco with a new store at San Francisco City Center, located at 2675 Geary Blvd, at the intersection of Geary Blvd and Masonic Ave. The store is scheduled to open in Winter 2026.

City Center provides an opportunity for T&T to enter the heart of the City and will serve neighborhoods from Pacific Heights and the Richmond District, and beyond. Following the success of its first U.S. store in Bellevue, Washington, and the recent announcement of its upcoming location in San Jose, California, T&T Supermarket is eager to bring its authentic specialty items to the City by the Bay.

“The city offers a unique and eclectic food scene, and the neighborhood we’ve chosen is a vibrant retail hub. We’re looking forward to serving food-loving San Franciscans with our fresh foods, delicious meals, and baked goods. I think our neighbors at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and the University of San Francisco are going to discover this is a great spot for lunch or for bringing something tasty home after work. San Francisco is on the rise, and we’re excited to be part of its next chapter,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets.

Kenneth Bernstein, CEO of T&T’s landlord, Acadia Realty Trust said, “We are thrilled to welcome T&T Supermarkets to San Francisco as part of our ongoing commitment to bringing diverse, high-quality retail to the heart of this vibrant city. We are excited for residents and visitors alike to experience this exceptional, category-leading brand, and we look forward to T&T becoming an integral part of the community for many years to come.”

The store will offer a wide variety of food options and services that distinguish it from other supermarkets. Shoppers will be able to browse over 200 T&T Private Label products, including customer favorites like juicy pork soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks. Customers can enjoy fresh cooked food at affordable prices with a fast casual restaurant featuring authentic Asian dishes, including specialties like Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, BBQ items, and a sushi counter. T&T bakery will delight shoppers with over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and more than 50 desserts and pastries, including viral treats such as Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs. For beverage enthusiasts, the store will offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake.

About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket in Canada, operating over 38 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Washington. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC.

For more information about T&T, visit www.tntsupermarket.us.

To check all job opportunities in the U.S., click here: Jobs Category | T&T Supermarket US

Follow us on Instagram: @tt_supermarket, @tinalee_tnt