T&T Supermarket to Open First U.S. Store on December 5th at The Marketplace at Factoria in Bellevue, WA

BELLEVUE, WA – T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery chain, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its flagship U.S. store at The Marketplace at Factoria, located at 12620 SE 41st Pl, Bellevue, WA. The store will open at 9:00 AM on Thursday, December 5th, 2024. Spanning an impressive 76,000 square feet, this will be the largest Asian supermarket in the state of Washington, offering an unrivaled assortment of authentic Asian products, fresh produce, live seafood, an in-store Kitchen and Bakery, and Asian beauty products.

Since its founding in 1993, T&T has established itself as the go-to destination for Asian food lovers across Canada. With over 35 locations in Canada, T&T is making its highly anticipated debut in the U.S., bringing its unique culinary offerings and signature products to Bellevue.

“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Bellevue and introduce U.S. shoppers to the T&T experience,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “From our fresh kitchen dishes to our one-of-a-kind bakery and exclusive private-label items, we aim to bring the rich flavors of Asia directly to the community. We want to be the go-to destination not only for Asian families but for anyone eager to explore new culinary traditions in the Pacific Northwest.”

Opening Day Festivities & Sign Up For T&T Rewards

To celebrate the grand opening, T&T Supermarket will host cultural performances and offer exciting giveaways, including FREE $10 T&T gift cards for the first 500 customers.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for T&T’s Rewards Program on the T&T App. With the T&T Rewards program, members earn points with every $20 in-store and online purchase, which can be redeemed for free gifts. Members also enjoy exclusive discounts when shopping in-store.

By downloading the T&T App now, early bird members gain access to faster checkout and exclusive deals, such as up to 31% off at Haidilao Hot Pot in Seattle and Bellevue, starting November 6th, 2024. For more information about the offer, please check out the T&T App or visit tntsupermarket.us.

A Grocery Experience Like No Other

The T&T Bellevue store will feature a diverse range of food options and services that set T&T apart from other supermarkets:

Restaurant Quality Food at Supermarket Prices : Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Papa Crispy Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter.

: Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Papa Crispy Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter. Made-to-Order Street Food : Savor the flavors of Asia with freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls.

: Savor the flavors of Asia with freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls. Bakery Delights : T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs.

: T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs. Exclusive Asian Spirits : Explore a selection of over 750 types of wine and spirits, specializing in Korean soju and Japanese sake. This location boasts the most extensive variety of Asian spirits of any T&T store in North America.

: Explore a selection of over 750 types of wine and spirits, specializing in Korean soju and Japanese sake. This location boasts the most extensive variety of Asian spirits of any T&T store in North America. T&T Private Label Products : Shoppers can enjoy over 200 T&T Private Label products, including customer favorites such as juicy pork soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks.

: Shoppers can enjoy over 200 T&T Private Label products, including customer favorites such as juicy pork soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks. Holiday Gifting Made Easy: As the holidays approach, T&T will offer a curated selection of premium fruit box, trendy toys, beauty sets, and items perfect for every family member.

About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 35 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC.