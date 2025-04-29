T&T Supermarket to Open Its First Southern California Store in Irvine in Winter 2026

Canada’s Largest Asian Grocery Chain will anchor the new Great Park retail development

IRVINE, Calif. — T&T Supermarket, Canada’s largest Asian grocery retailer, is excited to announce the opening of its first Southern California store in the Great Park community—a master-planned development within the City of Irvine—slated for Winter 2026. Following the debut of its first U.S. store in Bellevue, WA in December 2024, T&T is continuing its U.S. expansion with a location in Irvine’s vibrant and rapidly growing Great Park Neighborhoods.

Located at The Canopy at Great Park, the new 34,000-square-foot store will serve the needs of Irvine’s dynamic community, including the residents living in the city of Irvine and around the area. With convenient access from the future 133 Freeway interchange and its proximity to the Great Park Sports Complex—hosting over 8 million visitors annually—T&T aims to become a go-to destination for residents and park visitors alike. The store will also create 180 job opportunities for the local community.

“Ever since we announced our U.S. entry, we have been getting customer requests all across the United States. It should be no surprise to anyone that Irvine takes a top spot on the wish list, and the first store we are announcing in Southern California.” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. “I know T&T may not be well-known in Irvine, but we are excited to surprise our shoppers with a unique shopping experience. We have bountiful and fresh produce, authentic Asian flavors and trendy products from Asia,” continues Lee. “We’re especially proud of our in-store bakery and kitchen – for the 8 million annual visitors to the sports park nearby, T&T would be a great place to grab a meal. We hope to add to the community and offer a place for families to connect through food, discover traditional ingredients, and explore the latest culinary trends.”

“The Great Park community has long awaited a retail and dining hub that not only serves their needs but also enhances their everyday lifestyle,” said Dan Almquist, CEO of Almquist. “With The Canopy at Great Park, we are delivering a fresh take on the neighborhood center, one that seamlessly blends convenience with a dynamic gathering place. As the Great Park continues to evolve, this location will truly become a one-of-a-kind draw for the community. We’re especially excited to welcome T&T Supermarket as a flagship retailer and exceptional grocery destination for the community, bringing an internationally recognized brand to Irvine and reinforcing our commitment to best-in-class offerings.”

A Unique Shopping Experience for Southern California

T&T Supermarket’s Irvine location will feature an array of signature offerings designed to provide a comprehensive grocery experience:

Restaurant Quality Food at Supermarket Prices : Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter.

: Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter. Made-to-Order Street Food : Savor the flavors of Asia with freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls.

: Savor the flavors of Asia with freshly made Chinese crepes and Taiwanese-style rice rolls. Bakery Delights : T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs.

: T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including viral treats like Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, Mango Pomelo Swiss Rolls, and Lava Mochi Puffs. Exclusive Asian Spirits : For beverage enthusiasts, the store will offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake.

: For beverage enthusiasts, the store will offer an extensive selection of wines and spirits, with a special focus on Korean soju and Japanese sake. T&T Private Label Products: Shoppers can enjoy over 200 T&T Private Label. products, including customer favorites such as juicy pork soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks.

While the store hasn’t opened yet, California residents can start shopping online through the T&T App and website. The selection is currently limited to dried goods such as trendy snacks and Asian beauty products. New customers can enjoy $10 off their first order of $59 or more and join the T&T Rewards Program to earn points for free shipping and exclusive online discounts.

The Great Park Neighborhoods provides the perfect backdrop for T&T’s debut in Southern California. As Irvine continues to grow, T&T looks forward to becoming a vital part of the community’s vibrant retail landscape.

For more information on the opening of T&T Supermarket in Great Park, visit www.tntsupermarket.us.

About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, with over 38 locations across North America. The chain operates stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, as well as a store in Bellevue, Washington, USA. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second-generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. T&T Supermarket is headquartered in Richmond, BC.

About ALMQUIST

ALMQUIST is a privately held real estate development firm based in San Juan Capistrano, led by California native Dan Almquist. The team is behind an ever-growing number of new and exciting mixed-use projects across Southern California, including River Street Marketplace in San Juan Capistrano, the popular Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton, the forthcoming Canopy in Irvine’s Great Park and much more. ALMQUIST is focused on creating thoughtful and compelling spaces tailored to each community it goes into and the team is always guided by the heritage and history of each community, thus making ALMQUIST the preferred developer for some of the nation’s top retailers and a development partner of choice for the country’s leading homebuilders and cities.

