Tulkoff Food Products Appoints Mike Kagan as New CEO

BALTIMORE — Following its recent acquisition by Graham Partners (“Graham”), Tulkoff Food Products (“Tulkoff”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Kagan, a seasoned industry executive with over a dozen years of technical solutions selling experience across the functional ingredients and sauces markets, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mike spent the majority of his career with Giraffe Foods (a former Graham portfolio company), culminating in a senior leadership role as the General Manager of the Giraffe Foods business unit under Symrise ownership, where he helped drive meaningful top-line growth over his tenure as the primary sales leader. Most recently, Mike served as the Senior Vice President of Global Business Development for Solina’s sauce division.

Phil Tulkoff will continue to remain involved with Tulkoff as a member of the Advisory Council to help support the transition and provide strategic oversight. The contributions of the Tulkoff family over the past ~100 years have played a pivotal role in building the Company’s strong reputation based on its strong customer service and quality products, and Graham is confident that this legacy will continue to be upheld under Mike’s leadership.

Mike’s passion for food and extensive industry experience are expected to lead Tulkoff to exciting new places of flavor and custom solutions. With a deep love for culinary innovation and a track record of success in leadership roles at Giraffe Foods and Solina Group, Mike is well-equipped to drive Tulkoff’s growth and deliver unique, high-quality products to their customers. As the new CEO, he is focused on catalyzing growth by leveraging his industry experience and innovative mindset. Mike aims to accelerate Tulkoff’s expansion by exploring new market opportunities, enhancing product lines, and fostering strong customer relationships. He will leverage his experience to focus on new product development, introducing exciting and cost-effective options to the market. This includes investing in research and development (R&D) resources and incremental manufacturing capabilities. Mike’s strategic vision aims to create innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers while driving value. This will be instrumental in propelling Tulkoff to new heights and ensuring sustained success in the competitive food industry.

About Tulkoff:

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Tulkoff is manufacturer of custom sauces, dips, and dressings that primarily serves the foodservice and consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) channels, partnering with several foodservice operators and CPG brands across North America to develop new and innovative products.

About Graham Partners:

Graham Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-driven companies that are spurring innovation in advanced manufacturing, resulting in product substitutions, raw materials conversions, and disruptions to traditional end markets. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the firm has access to extensive operating resources and industrial expertise and is a member of The Graham Group, an alliance of independent operating businesses, investment firms, and philanthropic entities, which all share in the common legacy of entrepreneur Donald Graham.