Twelve Publix Leaders Recognized With Highest Company Honors

LAKELAND, Fla.– Twelve Publix Super Markets leaders were recognized with Publix’s highest honors, the George W. Jenkins Award and the President’s Award, at the company’s retail operations conference Thursday, Dec. 8, in Orlando, Florida.

Each award was presented to one retail leader from each of the company’s five divisions and one support leader.

George W. Jenkins Award

The George W. Jenkins Award is named after Publix’s founder, known to associates as Mr. George. Recipients of the award exemplify leadership, perpetuate the Publix culture and demonstrate their commitment to his vision.

“Mr. George made it his mission to serve associates and customers, and the communities Publix operated in,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “These managers are exemplary leaders in their roles at Publix. I am proud of their contributions to making Publix a great place to work and shop.”

The 2022 recipients are

Atlanta Division: Store Manager Phil Postle, McDonough, Ga.

Charlotte Division: Store Manager Mark Taggart, Boone, N.C.

Jacksonville Division: Store Manager Steve Myers, Port Orange, Fla.

Lakeland Division: Store Manager Jenniffer Kras, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Miami Division: Store Manager Philip Wearsch, Merritt Island, Fla., and

Support: Business Development Director of Produce Curt Epperson.

President’s Award

The President’s Award honors one district manager from each division and one support manager who is committed to perpetuating diversity and inclusion (D&I) in our workplace. In addition, the recipient must be a role model to others through their demonstration of exemplary leadership.

“One of the great things about Publix is our promote-from-within culture,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “These managers are dedicated to equipping the next generation of Publix leaders with the values our company embodies. I am thankful for their continued efforts to prepare our associates for the opportunities available as we continue to grow the Publix family.”

The 2022 recipients are

Atlanta Division: District Manager Allie Holberg

Charlotte Division: District Manager Dawne Steinbach

Jacksonville Division: District Manager Nicolla Binford

Lakeland Division: District Manager Julian Agollari

Miami Division: District Manager Kris Crapo and

Support: Manager of Warehousing Operations, Deerfield Beach, Caven Morgan.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,320 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.