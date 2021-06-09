Two Leading North Carolina Companies Bring Grocery Delivery and Pickup to the Workplace

DURHAM, N.C. – QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, the leading provider of grocery pickup solutions, announced today a partnership with Lowes Foods, a major supermarket chain headquartered in the Carolinas, to provide more grocery options to consumers returning to the workplace. This partnership expands the Lowes Foods To Go delivery options by placing Bell and Howell’s QuickCollect GL temperature-controlled grocery lockers at offices and corporate campuses, enabling employees to have their grocery orders delivered to their office.

“In today’s contactless delivery world of ease and convenience, this partnership provides consumers with more pickup and delivery options for their grocery shopping experience,” said Joe Zuech, Vice President of Grocery Pickup for QuickCollect Solutions. “Our QuickCollect GL lockers are already being used for automated order pickup of fresh food order by grocers, retailers, food banks, and farmers markets across North America” he added.

Lowes Foods and QuickCollect Solutions have installed the first set of lockers for the program outside the Bell and Howell headquarters building in Durham, NC with orders currently being delivered three times a week. Orders are simply placed online and delivered the next delivery day. The orders are kept safe and fresh in the QuickCollect GL, which provides multiple temperature zones, from heated to frozen, until the guest is ready to pick up their order.

Lowes Foods was well prepared to accommodate the increased demand for online grocery shopping and contactless delivery brought on by COVID-19, having offered curbside pickup and delivery for nearly 25 years. “We’re excited to take the foundation we’ve built in grocery delivery and layer in a completely new level of convenience,” said Chad Petersen, Vice President of eCommerce at Lowes Foods. “Our Personal Shoppers pick, prepare, and stage orders with the quality and accuracy they would as if they were shopping for their own families. Then we take the convenience of contactless delivery to the next level by partnering with QuickCollect Solutions to mobilize that experience for our guests. We are striving to provide as much ease and convenience as we can to ease the stress of our very busy guests.”

Bell and Howell’s QuickCollect GL lockers are truly complete solutions, allowing grocers to remotely configure column temperatures and maintain 100% food quality in the toughest outdoor climates. Once an order is placed and has been delivered to the locker, the guest is notified via text or email with a unique pickup code. From there, the guest can simply scan the code and retrieve their items. Each QuickCollect Solution is backed by Bell and Howell’s worry-free maintenance program and award-winning service organization.

About QuickCollect Solutions

QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, combines a rich history in retail automation and an award-winning service organization with the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of automated pickup solutions. Our dynamic pickup systems are installed throughout North America in the world’s largest retailers, grocers, and pharmacies. We customize our approach to each partner to fulfill their unique pickup program needs today, tomorrow, and in the future.

Headquartered in Durham, N.C., QuickCollect Solutions operates a 24/7 customer service and technical support center, as well as an advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic center. We employ more than 800 highly skilled field technicians across the nation to ensure your operation is always running efficiently. For more information, please visit us online and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Lowes Foods

Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs nearly 9,000 people and operates 80 full-service supermarkets in the Carolinas. Locally owned and operated, Lowes Foods is truly a homegrown company committed to bringing community back to the table, by providing customers with the freshest and most innovative local products from local suppliers. The company maintains a strong focus on exceptional attention to our guests, with services like Lowes Foods-To-Go personal shopping and gas rewards discounts. To learn more, visit lowesfoods.com or follow Lowes Foods on Facebook or Twitter. Lowes Foods, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee, Inc. For more information, please visit lowesfoods.com.