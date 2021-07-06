TX Restaurant CEO Says the Price of Chicken has Rocketed From $55 a Case to $118 Amid the Labor Shortage

Markets Insider Retail & FoodService July 6, 2021

A Texas chicken chain with eight restaurants recently paid $118 for a single 50lb case of chicken – up from its pre-pandemic price of $55, its CEO told Insider.

The US labor shortage is to blame for the spike in prices, according to Garrett Reed, who owns the Layne’s Chicken Fingers brand.

“The labor shortage is real, and it is not just directly day-to-day in the store, but it’s down the supply chain that it’s affected us tremendously,” Reed said.

