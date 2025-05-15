Tyson Foods Introduces 4 New Products for Foodservice Operators

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, a leading provider of high-quality protein, is introducing four new products to its foodservice portfolio, offering operators versatile, high-quality protein solutions that meet evolving consumer demands. The latest additions include State Fair® Crispy Homestyle Beef Bites, Tyson® Honey Stung® Chicken Chunks, Tyson® Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Turkey Patties, and Galileo® Protein Snacks.

State Fair® Crispy Breaded Beef Bites offer a homestyle flavor with visible black pepper and can be served as a center-of-plate item, appetizer, or side. The par-fried format allows for quick preparation, going from freezer to fryer in 3 to 3.5 minutes. With 82% of consumers indulging in comfort foods at least once a week (Datassential, Comfort Foods: Defined, 2023), these bites provide operators with an easy way to deliver the familiar, indulgent flavors diners crave while adding a versatile protein option to the menu.

Tyson® Honey Stung® Chicken Chunks are fully cooked, lightly breaded whole muscle chicken breast chunks in Original Honey and Hot Honey flavors. Made with real honey in both the marinade and breading, the products align with consumer demand for sweet and spicy flavors. According to Datassential’s Hot Honey Food Profile report (September 2024), hot honey menu penetration has grown 152% in the past four years. The freezer-to-fryer format allows for easy preparation without the need to mix or coat with honey.

Tyson® Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Turkey Patties provide a high-protein, lower-fat alternative for operators serving health-conscious consumers. The flame-broiled patties offer a char-grilled flavor, contain 14 grams of protein per serving, and have 35% less fat than a USDA 75% lean/25% fat beef patty. A 2024 Tyson Foods consumer study (Turkey Consumer Trends Report, January 2024) found that 62% of consumers are eating turkey more often for health reasons, and 54% perceive turkey as a premium protein option.

The launch also includes Galileo® Protein Snacks, which introduce three ready-to-eat options: Pasteurized Process Provolone Cheese & Italian Dry Salame, Italian Dry Salame, and Sliced Pepperoni. Made using traditional Italian techniques, the products contain no BHA/BHT. The Provolone Cheese & Italian Dry Salame Snack Pack pairs provolone with salame, while Italian Dry Salame and Sliced Pepperoni provide bold, classic flavors in a convenient format.

“With these four new product innovations, we are helping operators meet consumer demand for bold flavors, high-quality proteins, and convenient back-of-house solutions,” said Scott Ware, Vice President Foodservice Customer Development at Tyson Foods. “From craveable comfort food to trending sweet heat, our latest offerings provide versatile solutions that enhance menus and drive customer satisfaction.”

For more information, visit TysonFoodservice.com/products/latest-products.

