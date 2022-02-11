Tyson Foods: What’s Trending in Foodservice for 2022

Tyson Fresh Meats Retail & FoodService February 11, 2022

With new food industry trends, flavors and dishes constantly shifting in foodservice, it can be hard to keep up. That’s why we tracked down the top foodservice trends for beef and pork so that you can be ahead of the game in 2022.

Some Like it Burnt

This barbecue specialty is making its way into other cuisine categories.

One of the new food trends for 2022 are burnt ends, the charred and savory trimmings from smoked brisket. These succulent cubes of meat are crossing over from barbecue and making their way into more restaurants and even different types of meat.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Tyson Fresh Meats

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Tyson Fresh Meats Launches Barbecue Initiative to Expand Retail, Foodservice Awareness

Tyson Foods Meat & Poultry, Retail & FoodService January 29, 2020

Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork subsidiary of Tyson Foods, is entering competitive barbecue. The company is excited to announce its partnership with an elite team of well-known pitmasters who will compete in signature events including the Memphis in May International Festival and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue® using products from the Tyson Fresh Meats portfolio of brands.