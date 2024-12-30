U.S. Meat Export Federation’s Seminars Aim to Expand Costco’s Sales of U.S. Beef, Pork to Foodservice Clientele in Mexico

Costco is a leading distributor of U.S. beef and pork in Mexico – for everyday shoppers and for foodservice businesses. With Costco looking to expand its sales of U.S. red meat to foodservice clientele, USMEF recently held training seminars for sales personnel of Costco outlets in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey on the needs of chefs working in local restaurant and hospitality sectors.

USMEF Corporate Chef German Navarrete explains that the seminars were customized based on Costco’s target audience of chefs and foodservice professionals. While information was presented on the attributes of U.S. beef and pork cuts, the program also detailed restaurant preparation methods and kitchen equipment.

