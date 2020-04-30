U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef Announces Sysco Corporation as Newest Member

DENVER – The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB), a nonprofit initiative that developed the industry-adopted U.S. Beef Industry Sustainability Framework, announced its newest member, Sysco Corporation, this month.

“Sysco is joining a leading group of companies who believe in U.S. beef,” USRSB Chair Ben Weinheimer said. “As we continue to expand membership and promote implementation of our Framework across the value chain, we increase trust in U.S. beef—how it is raised, processed and distributed across our country. USRSB is excited to work with Sysco as the beef value chain continues its beef sustainability journey.”

As a global company, Sysco sells, markets and distributes food to restaurants, health care and educational facilities, hotels, and other foodservice and hospitality businesses. The company has made long-term commitments to animal welfare and sustainability, actions reinforced by membership in the USRSB.

“Ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of animals is a critical priority in our supply chain, and we believe that collaboration drives progress,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president, corporate affairs. “Now more than ever, it is important for us as the leader in our industry to support efforts by the USRSB toward advancing a responsible and sustainable U.S. beef value chain.”

Sysco Corporation joins 120 individuals, companies and operations, allied industries, research institutions and non-governmental organizations that work to ensure the U.S. is a trusted global leader in beef sustainability.

To learn more about Sysco Corporation’s sustainability efforts, visit www.sysco.com. Learn more about USRSB at www.usrsb.org.

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

The U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) is a multi-stakeholder initiative developed to advance, support and communicate continuous improvement in sustainability of the U.S. beef value chain. The USRSB achieves this through leadership, innovation, multi-stakeholder engagement and collaboration. For more information please visit the USRSB website at www.usrsb.org or email usrsb@beef.org.