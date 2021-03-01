U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith Announces $86.1 Million Defense Logistics Contract to Merchants Foodservice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced a maximum $86.1 million Defense Logistics Agency contract to Merchants Foodservice in Jackson to provide food to military installations in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Merchants Foodservice will provide full-line food distribution to Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard facilities in the two states.

“I’m pleased to see a Mississippi firm awarded this competitive contract. Merchants Foodservice will build on its extensive distribution expertise to deliver foods to military facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana over the next four years,” said Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The fixed-price contract includes economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity provisions. The contract extends to February 2025.

Last May, Hyde-Smith announced that Merchants Foodservice had received a $10.3 million contract through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which provides fresh foods to food banks and other nonprofits hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In June, she joined Merchants Foodservice personnel to deliver food boxes in Lincoln County.