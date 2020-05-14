Uber Approaches Grubhub With Takeover Offer

Uber Technologies Inc. has made an offer to acquire Grubhub Inc., a move that could combine two of the largest food-delivery apps in the U.S. as the coronavirus drives a surge in demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in talks about a deal and could reach an agreement as soon as this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. Deliberations are ongoing, and talks could still fall through, the people said.

Grubhub said in a statement: “Consolidation could make sense in our industry, and, like any responsible company, we are always looking at value-enhancing opportunities. That said, we remain confident in our current strategy and our recent initiatives to support restaurants in this challenging environment.” Uber said it wouldn’t “respond to speculative M&A premiums” and that the company is “constantly looking at ways to provide more value to our customers, across all of the businesses we operate.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg