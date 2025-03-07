Uber Sues DoorDash, Alleging Anti-Competitive Tactics

Ride-share giant Uber filed a lawsuit against DoorDash, accusing the delivery outfit of stifling competition by intimidating restaurant owners into exclusive deals.

Uber alleges in the lawsuit, filed in Superior Court of California, that its chief rival bullied restaurants into only working with DoorDash. Uber claims that DoorDash, which holds the largest share of the food delivery market in the U.S., threatens restaurants with multimillion-dollar penalties or the removal or demotion of the businesses’ position on the DoorDash app.

Specifically, Uber claims DoorDash pressures restaurants to strike exclusive or near-exclusive agreements for first-party delivery services, meaning that DoorDash insists on solely handling orders placed through restaurants’ own websites, says Uber.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: TechCrunch