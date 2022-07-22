Uber Updates Grocery Delivery Service With After-Hours Ordering and More

Uber announced the most comprehensive update to its grocery delivery service on Thursday since its initial launch in 2020, introducing a series of new features that aim to make the experience more convenient for consumers and merchant partners.

As the changes roll out across the U.S. this summer, users will be able to place orders from grocery stores after hours, schedule deliveries, track their orders from store shelves to their homes, select product replacements and shop for items by weight.

Oskar Hjertonsson, global head of Uber’s grocery and new verticals business, said Uber “is betting in a huge way on grocery” and that he believes the company is in “a great position to build a great grocery business.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC