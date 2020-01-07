UK’s Big Four Supermarkets Lose Christmas Sales as ‘Boris Bounce’ Fails to Appear

Supermarkets recorded the slowest Christmas sales growth in at least four years as the big four chains lost sales, according to industry analysts.

While grocers took a record £29.3bn in the so-called golden quarter, the 0.2% rise in sales across the sector was the lowest rate of growth since 2015, according to research firm Kantar. Rival analysts at Nielsen said the growth was the worst in five years, with families spending less on alcohol.

Morrisons, which on Tuesday revealed a 1.7% slide in sales in the 22 weeks to 5 January, said it had endured an “unusually challenging period for sales” as consumer confidence was subdued by concerns about Brexit and the wider economy.

