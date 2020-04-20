Understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on the US Food Retailers: Experts at Infiniti Examine the Market Changes

LONDON–Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. To help companies across sectors to make headway against the adversities of the coronavirus outbreak on business operations, Infiniti presents immediate, impactful, and in-depth insights and action plans to navigate the crisis.

The unprecedented demand for goods in the grocery and food retail sector due to panic buying by customers during the pandemic is creating strains on the entire ecosystem of the sector. At this stage, leaders in the sector are under pressure to respond, recover, and thrive during and post the coronavirus crisis. Furthermore, realigning the supply chain and redefining resiliency will be another major challenge that the US food and grocery retailers will have to combat in the long run.

According to food retail industry experts at Infiniti Research, the need of the hour for the US food and grocery retail companies include:

Establish a crisis response and management team for critical decision making including store closures and supply management

Provide a framework to ensure employee safety across the organization

Evaluate suppliers across Tier 1 and Tier 2 to understand potential disruptions across various categories

