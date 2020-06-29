UNFI and NCG Extend and Expand Relationship

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”) and National Co+op Grocers (NCG) today announced they have reached a long-term supply agreement extension for UNFI to continue as the primary grocery wholesaler and national distributor to NCG-affiliated retail food co-ops. NCG is one of UNFI’s largest customers.

“NCG is one of the most distinguished purchasing co-ops in the nation and our team has taken great pride in helping optimize operational efficiencies and purchasing power for NCG member co-ops while providing top quality customer service,” said Chris Testa, UNFI President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We have a strong history and relationship with NCG and are thrilled they are part of our UNFI customer family. We look forward to helping them be even better positioned for future growth.”

UNFI and NCG have worked together since NCG’s inception in 1999, with UNFI primarily supplying NCG member co-ops with a wide variety of natural products. With the signing of this new agreement, NCG and UNFI will focus on numerous business development initiatives resulting from UNFI’s expanded offering, providing NCG’s 147 member co-ops access to over 250,000 SKUs of natural, organic, conventional, specialty, bulk, and wellness products. This offering includes the addition of UNFI’s Brands+ portfolio and its more than 5,000 products across 200 store categories.

To support its members, NCG is working closely with UNFI to find the best program offerings within the over 150 customizable solutions designed to provide operational flexibility and financial savings through UNFI’s Professional Services division.

“UNFI’s scale and ability to service our 147 member co-ops across 38 states with a tremendous portfolio of natural, conventional, and private brand products helps ensure our members are successful and supports the continued growth of the cooperative grocery sector,” said C.E. Pugh, CEO of National Co+op Grocers. “UNFI has always had a strong leadership position in the natural channel and is now able to help us better position our stores with an expanded offering, new product categories, and more operational support. We’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with UNFI and leveraging their increased scale in the future.”

About NCG

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), founded in 1999, is a business services cooperative for retail food co-ops located throughout the United States. NCG helps unify food co-ops in order to optimize operational and marketing resources, strengthen purchasing power and ultimately offer more value to natural food co-op owners and shoppers everywhere. Our 147 member co-ops operate more than 200 storefronts in 38 states with combined annual sales of nearly $2.1 billion. NCG is a winner of the dotCoop Global Awards for Cooperative Excellence and a certified B Corp. Find a map of NCG member co-ops. To learn more about co-ops, visit www.welcometothetable.coop.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America’s premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.