UNFI Announces 2020 Master Marketer Award Winners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — In a virtual awards show broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 18, UNFI announced the 30 category winners of its annual Master Marketer competition, which recognizes best-in-class marketing efforts by independent grocery retailers served by UNFI’s wholesale distribution business.

In addition to the category winners, Foster’s, a family-owned and operated grocer with five stores and a distribution center on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, was named the 2020 Grand Master Marketer for overall consistent performance over the years.

“In a year of great change and challenges, we’re proud of how our independent grocers are continuing to make powerful connections with their customers and local communities through effective marketing and merchandising programs,” said UNFI President Chris Testa. “We’re thrilled to continue our Master Marketer awards program, albeit virtually this year, and recognize those grocers who are truly excelling at building their brand, their customer relationships, and their overall business. Congratulations to all the nominees, winners, and to Foster’s for their achievement as this year’s Grand Master Marketer recipient.”

This year, 275 marketing programs were submitted for the 2020 Master Marketer awards which are judged based on the creativity, clarity, and effectiveness of the stores’ marketing efforts. Entries were assessed by professors and grad students from St. Joe’s University, University of Wisconsin, and the University of Minnesota.

Additionally, UNFI associates were given the opportunity to vote for the first-ever Master Marketer Associate’s Choice Award. In this category, 12 nominees in the TV commercial category were given another chance at being recognized for their TV spots. Winning this category was CUB in Stillwater, Minn. for their “Chalk Art” TV commercial.

The full list of store winners by category is as follows:

Tier 1: Stores 30,000 square feet and smaller

Extra Effort Advertising – Hall’s Great Valu Supermarket, Colonial Beach, Va.

– Hall’s Great Valu Supermarket, Colonial Beach, Va. Fresh Department – Handy Foods, Ottawa, Ill.

– Handy Foods, Ottawa, Ill. Grand Opening/Anniversary – Bill’s IGA, Staunton, Ill.

– Bill’s IGA, Staunton, Ill. Natural, Organic, Specialty – Food Bowl Market, San Diego, Calif.

– Food Bowl Market, San Diego, Calif. Industry Promotion – Babbs Supermarket, Spencer, Ind.

– Babbs Supermarket, Spencer, Ind. Public Service/Community – Vintage Grocers, Malibu, Calif.

– Vintage Grocers, Malibu, Calif. Radio Spots – Island Foods, Chincoteague, Va.

– Island Foods, Chincoteague, Va. Website/Social Media – Supervalu, Warren, Ark.

– Supervalu, Warren, Ark. TV Commercials – Baesler’s Market, Sullivan, Ind.

– Baesler’s Market, Sullivan, Ind. Tier 1 Master Marketer – Food Bowl Market, San Diego, Calif.

Tier 2: Stores Stores larger than 30,000 square feet

Extra Effort Advertising – Baesler’s Market, Terre Haute, Ind.

– Baesler’s Market, Terre Haute, Ind. Fresh Department – Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio

– Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio Grand Opening/Anniversary – Oakes Farms Seed to Table, Naples, Fla.

– Oakes Farms Seed to Table, Naples, Fla. Natural, Organic, Specialty – Wholesome Choice, Irvine, Calif.

– Wholesome Choice, Irvine, Calif. Private Brands – Lynn’s Superfoods, Hardin, Mont.

– Lynn’s Superfoods, Hardin, Mont. Industry Promotion – Chris Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.

– Chris Food Center, Sandstone, Minn. Public Service/Community – Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia, Minn.

– Mackenthun’s Fine Foods, Waconia, Minn. Website/Social Media – North Branch County Market, North Branch, Minn.

– North Branch County Market, North Branch, Minn. TV Commercials – Baesler’s Market, Terre Haute, Ind.

– Baesler’s Market, Terre Haute, Ind. Tier 2 Master Marketer – Oakes Farms Seed to Table, Naples, Fla.

Tier 3: Store groups with five or more locations

Extra Effort Advertising – Foster’s, George Town, Grand Cayman

– Foster’s, George Town, Grand Cayman Fresh Department – Myers Group Corporate, Clinton, Wash.

– Myers Group Corporate, Clinton, Wash. Grand Opening/Anniversary – Coborn’s, Inc., St. Cloud, Minn.

– Coborn’s, Inc., St. Cloud, Minn. Natural, Organic, Specialty – Ingles Markets, Black Mountain, N.C.

– Ingles Markets, Black Mountain, N.C. Private Brands – Super One Foods, Duluth, Minn.

– Super One Foods, Duluth, Minn. Industry Promotion – Karns, Harrisburg, Pa.

– Karns, Harrisburg, Pa. Public Service/Community – Pay-Less Market Inc., Hagatna, Guam

– Pay-Less Market Inc., Hagatna, Guam Radio Spots – Food Depot, Stockbridge, Ga.

– Food Depot, Stockbridge, Ga. Website/Social Media – The Fresh Market, Greensboro, N.C.

– The Fresh Market, Greensboro, N.C. TV Commercials – CUB, Stillwater, Minn.

– CUB, Stillwater, Minn. Tier 3 Master Marketer – Karns, Harrisburg, Pa.

