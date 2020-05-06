UNFI Names Stacey Kravitz President of Canadian Division

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (“UNFI”), the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in the U.S., today announced that it has named Stacey Kravitz the new President of UNFI Canada, effective August 2, 2020. Kravitz, who currently serves as Canada’s Senior Vice President of Sales, will transition into this role as Peter Brennan, UNFI Canada’s current president, prepares for retirement at the end of the Company’s fiscal year. Kravitz will oversee broadline natural, organic and specialty distribution in Canada, and lead a sales, merchandising and supply chain organization of over 450 associates. She will report to UNFI President & CMO, Chris Testa.

“Stacey creates highly collaborative stakeholder relationships and has a proven track record of building sales, developing business relationships, managing operations, and leading strategic planning,” said Testa. “Her UNFI experience and accomplishments – from structuring national sales and customer business teams to negotiating high-profile preferred distribution agreements – are among her many career achievements that led to today’s announcement. Stacey is a recognized industry professional, and we’re excited to have her lead UNFI Canada into the future.”

With more than 25 years in progressive high-profile leadership positions within sales at Kraft Foods, then Kraft Heinz Company and UNFI Canada, Kravitz has received numerous awards recognizing her influence, innovation, dedication, and leadership in the grocery industry. In May 2019, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) and chairs CHFA’s HR committee.

Kravitz is a graduate of McGill University and the Queens and Ivey Executive Program where she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and an Executive Education in Strategic Planning and Finance certificate.

Brennan joined UNFI in 2016 and has spent the past four years leading UNFI’s Canadian division. He will stay in his current role through August 7, 2020 and remain in a consulting role until October to help advise and transition the work to Kravitz. Brennan’s retirement comes after a tremendous 50-year career in the grocery industry.

“Peter’s contribution to our Canadian business has been outstanding”, said UNFI Chief Operating Officer, Eric Dorne. “He’s helped position and lead the Canadian business through a dynamic period of industry change and consolidation and has developed and mentored strong regional and national teams to execute our go-to-market strategy while delivering terrific results. We thank Peter for his positive impacts on UNFI and we wish him all the best in retirement.”

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America’s premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.