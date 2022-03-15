Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

UNFI Commits to Aggressive 10-Year Targets in Waste Reduction, Climate Action, and Food Access Through the Introduction of Better for All

UNFI Retail & FoodService January 11, 2021

In the report, UNFI not only highlights the substantial progress made in 2020, including the creation of a CEO-led executive steering committee and completion of a full materiality assessment, but also outlines its strategic and data-driven 2030 goals which will accelerate positive and critical change over the next decade.